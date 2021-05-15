UNMC expert sees 'lots of caveats' in CDC mask guidance

“If we had a higher proportion of the population that was fully vaccinated and we had our rates of transmission down to a very low level, then absolutely we could all take off our masks, and we could all feel safe and secure. But I don’t think we’re in that spot today.”

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. But it will clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues.

Rupp said another factor to consider is that the CDC guidelines rely on unvaccinated people to act responsibly and continue to wear their masks.

“We’re going to be relying on people to be on the honor system, and if they’re unvaccinated, to be wearing their masks,” he said. “And I just don’t know if that’s going to be uniformly followed.”

In addition, Rupp said, “a significant proportion of the population is not eligible for the vaccination … and we have people who have received the vaccine but may not have responded very well to it, meaning they did not mount a good immunological response.”

Those groups of people, he said, are reliant on others to be fully vaccinated and to wear their masks in appropriate situations in order to protect them.