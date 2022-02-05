UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

I got COVID 14 months ago, lost my smell and taste. I still can't smell anything. My food either tastes like metal, garbage or burnt smoke or is totally the wrong taste for the food. I have tried smell therapy, no change. Is there any other treatment?

Unfortunately, smell loss is very common with COVID-19 infections. The good news is that the vast majority of patients regain all or at least some smelling capability. Our experience with smell loss with other corona and upper respiratory viruses is that smell recovery can occur up to two years after the damage from the virus because of how regenerative the smell nerves are.

The parosmia (abnormal smell) and dysgeusia (abnormal taste) is thought to often occur in the recovery phase of smell. Because smell nerves are organized in a special way in the brain, as the nerves that connect to those areas are recovering, they can connect to the wrong area — resulting in the wrong perception of foods or smells (metal, garbage, etc).