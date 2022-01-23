UNMC experts answer questions about long-haul COVID

Some studies show that as many as 25% to 33% of people have one or more symptoms four or more weeks after recovering from acute COVID-19. Although persistent symptoms are more common in those with more severe illness, the long-haul syndrome can occur in those with even mild disease and in all age groups. We are continuing to gain experience with COVID-19, and we now have seen patients with long-haul symptoms persisting for greater than a year. In some people, we fear these conditions may be very long lasting or permanent.

We have not had enough experience with the omicron variant to know whether the incidence of long-haul syndrome will be different from previous variants. However, based on our experience with COVID-19 to date, some people infected with omicron will have lingering symptoms. The good news is that the COVID-19 vaccine not only decreases the risk of severe infection, hospitalization and death, but may also decrease the risk of long-haul syndrome. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, in December 2021, Nebraskans who were vaccinated and boosted were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than Nebraskans who were not fully vaccinated. A recently peer-reviewed study from the U.K. showed that people who had received two doses of COVID vaccine were about half as likely to report lingering symptoms.