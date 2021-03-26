UNMC hopes to renovate industrial property to create 'innovation hub'

The administrative tower, which also would include a parking structure, would provide up to 350,000 square feet of office space and allow the university to consolidate administrative offices that now are scattered across campus. Some office space also would be available to lease. Also envisioned is some retail or community space.

The administrative tower also is closely tied to the university’s proposed Project NeXT, a $2.6 billion project that would include a new academic medical center and federal disaster response capability. Federal officials are expected to announce sites to serve as hosts for such facilities in the coming weeks. UNMC officials are optimistic that the Omaha campus will be among them.

The tower would include space to serve campus needs and the potential federal mission, Bartholomew said. The request to developers also included a “pie in the sky” option for a bike and pedestrian connection from the administrative building over Saddle Creek to the main campus.

Both facilities, Ewald said, will serve as anchors for the university’s plans for the area. “We got some pretty creative proposals,” he said.