 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNMC is part of $100 million effort to help stop animal-to-human infectious diseases
0 comments

UNMC is part of $100 million effort to help stop animal-to-human infectious diseases

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska Medical Center is part of an international effort that has received a $100 million grant to address threats posed by emerging infectious diseases.

The cooperative agreement will identify emerging disease threats from animals to prevent, detect and respond before they become public health emergencies. The work also includes initial steps to recognize an outbreak and stop the spread early. 

More than 70% of emerging infectious diseases originate from animals, according to UNMC.

The $100 million will be divided across five years in 10 countries.

UNMC's initial share of the award, for technical advice on outbreak management, is $300,000 over five years. But the amount may grow, officials said. UNMC researchers will focus on how animal and human health systems interact, as well as provide guidance on managing such events as a pandemic-threat outbreak, said Dr. David Brett-Major, an infectious disease physician. 

Brett-Major

Dr. David Brett-Major

"This project will work around the world to try and stop diseases going from animals to people," Brett-Major said. "Influenza, Ebola, SARS-COVID-2 causing COVID-19 all started that way, and it happens every year in flu."  

Our best staff images from November 2020

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This doctor wants you to know what dying of Covid-19 could look like

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert