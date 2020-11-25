UNMC is part of $100 million effort to help stop animal-to-human infectious diseases

The University of Nebraska Medical Center is part of an international effort that has received a $100 million grant to address threats posed by emerging infectious diseases.

The cooperative agreement will identify emerging disease threats from animals to prevent, detect and respond before they become public health emergencies. The work also includes initial steps to recognize an outbreak and stop the spread early.

More than 70% of emerging infectious diseases originate from animals, according to UNMC.

The $100 million will be divided across five years in 10 countries.

UNMC's initial share of the award, for technical advice on outbreak management, is $300,000 over five years. But the amount may grow, officials said. UNMC researchers will focus on how animal and human health systems interact, as well as provide guidance on managing such events as a pandemic-threat outbreak, said Dr. David Brett-Major, an infectious disease physician.

"This project will work around the world to try and stop diseases going from animals to people," Brett-Major said. "Influenza, Ebola, SARS-COVID-2 causing COVID-19 all started that way, and it happens every year in flu."