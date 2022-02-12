UNMC, Omaha VA part of national trial testing whether heart drug can prevent dementia

Millions of Americans take cholesterol-lowering drugs called statins to protect against heart attack and stroke.

But less is known about the use of the drugs in people over 75 without known cardiovascular disease.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center is among 100 institutions nationwide participating in a study intended to determine whether taking the drugs can prevent dementia and disability in people in that age bracket.

Dr. Alfred Fisher, chief of UNMC's geriatrics, gerontology and palliative medicine division, said about a third of people over 75 currently take statins. Many started in their 50s or 60s and just continued to take the medications, which protect blood vessels and reduce inflammation throughout the body.

But while researchers know that taking a statin up to age 75 helps prevent heart attack and stroke, he said, there haven't yet been studies of significant power to determine whether the drugs provide the same protection in people over 75.