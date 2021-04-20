UNMC, OPS school monitoring finds more COVID cases among students and staff

The five-week project was conducted in November and December, a time when transmission in Nebraska was at a peak. All three participating schools — Norris and Marrs Middle Schools and Bryan High School — are in the south part of the Omaha metro area, an area hard hit by the virus and where positivity rates often have exceeded those in the rest of Douglas County.

The research, which has not been reviewed by outside scientists, was published Saturday in an online forum. Other partners in the project were Nebraska Medicine, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and OneWorld Community Health Centers.

One question the study did not directly answer was the source of the infections, whether transmission was occurring within schools or whether the virus was being brought into the schools by staff and students. While genomic sequencing identified potential transmission links among students and staff in two clusters at one school, the researchers wrote, the virus from saliva samples mostly showed a "mix of transmission chains compatible with broader community transmission."