UNMC, OPS school monitoring finds more COVID cases among students and staff
UNMC, OPS school monitoring finds more COVID cases among students and staff

Douglas County residents 80 and older lined up Tuesday for the first mass vaccination clinic for people in their age group outside long-term care settings.

A pilot testing project in three Omaha Public Schools buildings found COVID-19 infections that were not identified by outside testing, suggesting that infections and case rates in schools are higher than what is being reported. 

The school district partnered with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and others to pilot the testing program. The program combined saliva testing intended to detect any symptom-free infections among students and staff and environmental monitoring based on testing wastewater and analyzing air and surface samples. 

Infection rates detected during the five-week program were 2½ times higher for staff and nearly 6 times higher for students than what was routinely observed in the community.

In addition, the researchers found almost 10 times the cases per capita than what was observed through community-based testing in Douglas County.

"This data shows the prevalence of (coronavirus) infection in school-aged children is being dramatically underestimated," Dr. Jana Broadhurst, the principal investigator for UNMC’s portion of the pilot project, said in a statement.

The testing, Broadhurst said, allowed researchers to identify and send home staff and students who otherwise wouldn't have been identified, reducing the risk of spread in the schools. Such testing also could help provide insight into how much a disease is spreading in a community where access to testing is limited.

The five-week project was conducted in November and December, a time when transmission in Nebraska was at a peak. All three participating schools — Norris and Marrs Middle Schools and Bryan High School — are in the south part of the Omaha metro area, an area hard hit by the virus and where positivity rates often have exceeded those in the rest of Douglas County. 

The research, which has not been reviewed by outside scientists, was published Saturday in an online forum. Other partners in the project were Nebraska Medicine, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and OneWorld Community Health Centers.

One question the study did not directly answer was the source of the infections, whether transmission was occurring within schools or whether the virus was being brought into the schools by staff and students. While genomic sequencing identified potential transmission links among students and staff in two clusters at one school, the researchers wrote, the virus from saliva samples mostly showed a "mix of transmission chains compatible with broader community transmission." 

During the pilot period, OPS was using a hybrid teaching model that staggered student attendance to decrease numbers in its buildings. About one-fourth as many students were present each day compared to a typical school year. Staff and students were required to wear masks in school buildings, where air exchange systems also had been improved.

The researchers screened asymptomatic students and staff each week with a saliva test using a streamlined version of the gold-standard PCR method. Nearly 100% of staff participated, and 12% of students signed on.

Ultimately, the researchers analyzed 2,885 saliva samples from 773 symptomless staff and students. They detected 46 positive cases, 22 in students and 24 in staff. Those figures represented a 5.8- and 2.5-fold increase in case-detection rates among students and staff, respectively, compared to outside testing mechanisms.

The researchers also detected the coronavirus' genetic material in wastewater samples from all three schools and in air samples collected in two choir rooms. One of the choir rooms also yielded a positive surface sample. The environmental testing in air and surface samples allowed for real-time risk assessment of activities and allowed for interventions in choir classes, they wrote.

According to OPS documents, the district planned to fund the $2.3 million pilot through a combination of OPS general fund and grant money. OneWorld’s portion, nearly $80,000, also was to be covered by general fund and grant money.

"We believe this project represents a feasible, scalable and novel approach to screening and monitoring in a school setting," Broadhurst said in a statement. "Our results show as many as nine in 10 student COVID-19 cases and seven in 10 staff cases might be missed by conventional reporting. Doing this kind of testing can help lessen transmission in schools because of the ability to better isolate, trace and manage school activities."

