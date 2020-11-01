UNMC pandemic expert fears dramatic increase in Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths

As cases of COVID-19 surge in Nebraska, a University of Nebraska Medical Center pandemic expert is forecasting dark months ahead for the state without more stringent public health measures or better compliance with the measures already in place.

Dr. James Lawler, a director at UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security, looked at what occurred in such places as New York, Belgium and Italy’s Lombardy region, where cases surged early in the pandemic and overwhelmed hospitals.

Some of those locales reached overall fatality rates of 1,000 per 1 million people.

Lawler then did some calculations based on Nebraska’s population. At that rate, by January, the state could add 1,900 deaths from COVID-19 — in addition to the 637 the state already had tallied by Friday, a number that continues to grow.

“If the outbreak continues at this pace, and we don’t implement much more stringent public health interventions — or at least if we don’t get people to adopt those behaviors, which ultimately is the most important thing — I think we could easily see three times the total we’ve seen so far,” he said Friday.