UNMC pandemic expert says booster shots could use a boost

While the current lull in COVID cases allows people to return to more normal activities, Nebraskans shouldn’t forget about booster shots, a University of Nebraska Medical Center pandemic expert says.
Many Americans have now been authorized to receive a second COVID-19 vaccination booster shot, but less than half of those vaccinated nationally have even received their first booster. Nebraska’s booster numbers aren’t much better.
Boosters, frankly, could use a boost.
“It’s disappointing that folks haven’t ponied up for the third dose, which has been really demonstrated to be very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death with the coming variant,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division.
It’s not known why more Americans haven’t gone in to get boosted, Rupp said.
Some people seem to be done with the pandemic, feeling the original two-shot vaccination regimen was enough.
“They just become fatalistic and throw up their hands,” Rupp said. “I don’t think that’s the smartest way of going forward.”
It also may in part be the law of supply and demand, Rupp said. When vaccinations first came out, they were in short supply, so people were eager to sign up and demand was high. Now, vaccinations and booster shots are widely available at almost any pharmacy or doctor’s office.
The current low case numbers also may be a reason people aren’t getting shots. But Rupp and others are quick to note the pandemic is not over.
In fact, COVID cases trended slightly upward in Nebraska last week, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state recorded 437 new cases compared to 332 the week before.
But the state’s case rate remains among the bottom 10 among the states. It's one-fourth the U.S. rate and just a fraction of the 29,000-case-per-week peak the state saw in January.
Monitoring of COVID-19 levels in wastewater at nine different Nebraska locations last week all showed virus levels continuing to trend downward — in some rural locations, significantly so.
Douglas County’s new case numbers also were down last week, from 102 the prior week to 92.
Nationally, cases were on the rise as new variants are fueling outbreaks in the East, including in Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, D.C. Rates in those places are currently more than 10 times the level in Nebraska.
Last week, an average of 62 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID. The number stood at 58 on Friday, the lowest level in more than nine months.
The state did record 16 new COVID deaths last week, bringing the total number of confirmed or probable deaths to 4,191. The total number of cases reported in Nebraska is 478,480.
When it comes to vaccination rates, Nebraska has generally rated below average nationally. Its 75% vaccination rate among the population 18 and over trails the 76% national rate and ranks 25th among the states.
But of Nebraskans who have gotten vaccinated, a higher percentage have subsequently gone out to get boosted: 55% of vaccinated Nebraska adults are boosted, compared to just 49% nationally.
And if you define fully vaccinated as getting the original shots plus the booster, Nebraska’s adult vaccination rate actually exceeds the U.S. rate: 41% to 37%.
Still, such numbers both here and nationally are remarkably low, Rupp said.
The good news is Nebraska has been particularly good at vaccinating and boosting its most vulnerable 65-and-over population. Some 71% of Nebraskans in that age group have been both vaccinated and boosted, well above the 61% rate nationally.
“Overall, the state has done a pretty good job taking care of our elderly,” Rupp said.
Second boosters are now available for those 50 and over and those with compromised immunity, as long as they received their last regular vaccination shot at least four months ago.
Booster shots continue to be widely available and free. The Douglas County Health Department at 1111 S. 41st St. still regularly runs vaccination clinics, with no appointment necessary, including one set for Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m.
Henry is a general assignment reporter, but his specialty is deep dives into state issues and public policy. He's also into the numbers behind a story, yet to meet a spreadsheet he didn't like. Follow him on Twitter @HenryCordes. Phone: 402-444-1130.
President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.
More relief is in sight for the logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday continued easing off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world's busiest trade ports and taken mounting economic toll. The two-term Republican governor for days has allowed commercial trucks to backup for miles into Mexico after requiring them to stop for additional inspections in Texas. He says there's a new “sense of urgency” to strike deals with neighboring Mexican states and has now lifted inspection requirements for bridges in El Paso.
Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds.
The governor of St. Petersburg in Russia says a general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol died in battle and was buried Saturday. Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army. Russian media identified the 8th Army as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks. Gov. Alexander Beglov released a statement saying the general “died a heroic death in battle.” It didn't say when or where. Russian news websites show his grave at a St. Petersburg cemetery piled high with flowers. Ukraine has claimed that a growing number of Russian generals have been killed during the war.
Notable events included a 6 a.m. sunrise Mass outdoors near the waterfront in South Boston, and a joyous, hug-filled service at St. Peter Claver, a historically Black congregation in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Philadelphia has become the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. The city's top health official said Monday she wants to forestall a potential new wave driven by the omicron subvariant. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says that COVID-19 cases in the city have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That's the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. Health inspectors will start enforcing the mask mandate at city businesses starting April 18. Most states and cities dropped their masking requirements in February and early March.