UNMC pandemic expert says booster shots could use a boost

While the current lull in COVID cases allows people to return to more normal activities, Nebraskans shouldn’t forget about booster shots, a University of Nebraska Medical Center pandemic expert says.

Many Americans have now been authorized to receive a second COVID-19 vaccination booster shot, but less than half of those vaccinated nationally have even received their first booster. Nebraska’s booster numbers aren’t much better.

Boosters, frankly, could use a boost.

“It’s disappointing that folks haven’t ponied up for the third dose, which has been really demonstrated to be very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death with the coming variant,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division.

It’s not known why more Americans haven’t gone in to get boosted, Rupp said.

Some people seem to be done with the pandemic, feeling the original two-shot vaccination regimen was enough.

“They just become fatalistic and throw up their hands,” Rupp said. “I don’t think that’s the smartest way of going forward.”

It also may in part be the law of supply and demand, Rupp said. When vaccinations first came out, they were in short supply, so people were eager to sign up and demand was high. Now, vaccinations and booster shots are widely available at almost any pharmacy or doctor’s office.

The current low case numbers also may be a reason people aren’t getting shots. But Rupp and others are quick to note the pandemic is not over.

In fact, COVID cases trended slightly upward in Nebraska last week, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state recorded 437 new cases compared to 332 the week before.

But the state’s case rate remains among the bottom 10 among the states. It's one-fourth the U.S. rate and just a fraction of the 29,000-case-per-week peak the state saw in January.

Monitoring of COVID-19 levels in wastewater at nine different Nebraska locations last week all showed virus levels continuing to trend downward — in some rural locations, significantly so.

Douglas County’s new case numbers also were down last week, from 102 the prior week to 92.

Nationally, cases were on the rise as new variants are fueling outbreaks in the East, including in Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, D.C. Rates in those places are currently more than 10 times the level in Nebraska.

Last week, an average of 62 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID. The number stood at 58 on Friday, the lowest level in more than nine months.

The state did record 16 new COVID deaths last week, bringing the total number of confirmed or probable deaths to 4,191. The total number of cases reported in Nebraska is 478,480.

When it comes to vaccination rates, Nebraska has generally rated below average nationally. Its 75% vaccination rate among the population 18 and over trails the 76% national rate and ranks 25th among the states.

But of Nebraskans who have gotten vaccinated, a higher percentage have subsequently gone out to get boosted: 55% of vaccinated Nebraska adults are boosted, compared to just 49% nationally.

And if you define fully vaccinated as getting the original shots plus the booster, Nebraska’s adult vaccination rate actually exceeds the U.S. rate: 41% to 37%.

Still, such numbers both here and nationally are remarkably low, Rupp said.

The good news is Nebraska has been particularly good at vaccinating and boosting its most vulnerable 65-and-over population. Some 71% of Nebraskans in that age group have been both vaccinated and boosted, well above the 61% rate nationally.

“Overall, the state has done a pretty good job taking care of our elderly,” Rupp said.

Second boosters are now available for those 50 and over and those with compromised immunity, as long as they received their last regular vaccination shot at least four months ago.

Booster shots continue to be widely available and free. The Douglas County Health Department at 1111 S. 41st St. still regularly runs vaccination clinics, with no appointment necessary, including one set for Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m.

Those interested in other clinics can check the Health Department's website.

