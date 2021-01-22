UNMC pandemic expert says Trump's COVID response cost thousands of lives

The U.S. has recorded more coronavirus deaths than any nation in the world, almost twice as many as No. 2 Brazil. It ranks near the top among developed nations in deaths per capita, trailing only Belgium, Italy and the United Kingdom. Neighboring Canada’s death rate is less than half that of the U.S.

In late February, before the pandemic had come to Nebraska, Lawler gave Omaha-area school superintendents a briefing on the deadly virus that was spreading across Europe. Based on what was known at the time, Lawler predicted that 480,000 Americans would lose their lives within a year.

Now with over 400,000 deaths and roughly 4,000 more dying each day, the U.S. is on pace to exceed that figure. He said his forecast had assumed “a relatively unmitigated epidemic.”

“Unfortunately, that’s what we’ve got,” he said. “I had hoped that we would be able to respond with much more unity of action. Unfortunately, the U.S. has recorded the most deaths of any country precisely because we were unable to approach the response with unity of effort and with a coherent strategy.”

Lawler said he will never understand why Trump often chose to downplay the virus and to politicize masks and other “nonpharmaceutical interventions” such as avoiding crowds and close contact.