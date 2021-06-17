UNMC part of clinical trial of pill that targets COVID symptoms

Dr. Diana Florescu, who is leading the drug trial at UNMC, said doctors have several intravenous drugs for COVID-19 — remdesivir for hospitalized patients and monoclonal antibodies that have been preventing hospitalizations in outpatients. But so far, no oral antivirals have been approved for COVID-19.

"It's easier if you have an oral drug, because it provides easier access," said Florescu, a professor in UNMC’s internal medicine department and an infectious diseases physician with Nebraska Medicine. "It's much easier to fill a prescription than to get an infusion."

If the medication proves effective, doctors could give it early in the course of a COVID infection, like they prescribe Tamiflu for influenza, Florescu said. That drug, when given early, reduces flu symptoms and shortens the illness by about two days.

Florescu said she is seeking to enroll between 20 and 30 patients in the local arm of the trial. UNMC, which also was involved in an earlier trial of the drug, is one of 111 study sites for the current study.

The two trials combined are expected to enroll 1,850 patients. The earlier trial raised no safety concerns. Those who get the drug still can get remdesivir if needed, she said. But they cannot take monoclonal antibodies.