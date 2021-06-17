UNMC part of clinical trial of pill that targets COVID symptoms

While treatments for COVID-19 have evolved rapidly, the world still lacks a simple pill that an infected person could take soon after symptoms emerge to head off the worst of the illness.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center now is recruiting volunteers as part of a global clinical trial to test a drug that — if proven safe and effective — could fill that bill.
The aim of the Phase 3 trial is to determine whether the drug, an oral antiviral medication called molnupiravir, can reduce COVID-19 symptoms, recovery time, hospitalizations and even deaths.
The Biden administration announced last week that it would buy 1.7 million courses of the drug from drugmaker Merck for $1.2 billion if the trial leads to approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Results of the trial are expected this fall.
Federal health officials announced Thursday that they were putting a total of $3.2 billion toward advancing development of antiviral pills for COVID-19.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, announced the investment during a White House briefing as part of a new "antiviral program for pandemics" to develop drugs to address symptoms caused by potentially dangerous viruses such as the coronavirus.
Dr. Diana Florescu, who is leading the drug trial at UNMC, said doctors have several intravenous drugs for COVID-19 — remdesivir for hospitalized patients and monoclonal antibodies that have been preventing hospitalizations in outpatients. But so far, no oral antivirals have been approved for COVID-19.
"It's easier if you have an oral drug, because it provides easier access," said Florescu, a professor in UNMC’s internal medicine department and an infectious diseases physician with Nebraska Medicine. "It's much easier to fill a prescription than to get an infusion."
If the medication proves effective, doctors could give it early in the course of a COVID infection, like they prescribe Tamiflu for influenza, Florescu said. That drug, when given early, reduces flu symptoms and shortens the illness by about two days.
Florescu said she is seeking to enroll between 20 and 30 patients in the local arm of the trial. UNMC, which also was involved in an earlier trial of the drug, is one of 111 study sites for the current study.
The two trials combined are expected to enroll 1,850 patients. The earlier trial raised no safety concerns. Those who get the drug still can get remdesivir if needed, she said. But they cannot take monoclonal antibodies.
Natasha Wilson, a nurse practitioner at UNMC who manages an investigational trials clinic, participated in the earlier trial in November after one of her sons brought the coronavirus home from school. While she hasn't yet been told whether she received the drug or a placebo, she noticed that she began feeling better after a couple of doses.
"I was over it a lot quicker than anyone else," she said, referring to other family members who also contracted the virus.
She said the drug regimen was a simple one — one pill twice a day for five days, a course shorter than for many antibiotics.
Florescu said the researchers want to catch potential volunteers within five days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. Volunteers must be at least 19 years old and have tested positive for the virus within the previous five days. Eligible participants will be assigned to get either the drug or a placebo. Those interested in participating or learning more about the study can complete a pre-screening survey at https://unmc.edu/covidclinicalstudy or contact FlorescuResearchTeam@unmc.edu.
This report contains material from the Associated Press.
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41