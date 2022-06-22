 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UNMC participating in $450 million federal study of long COVID

  • Updated
  • 0

Among the still-unsolved questions of the pandemic are why and how some people who contract COVID-19 continue to have symptoms for weeks and months after the initial infection.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center is part of a $450 million, four-year grant from the National Institutes of Health to study up to 40,000 adults and children with the aim of getting a better understanding of the scope of post-COVID symptoms, also known as long COVID.

Ultimately, researchers involved in the RECOVER (Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery) study hope to improve treatment and health outcomes. 

Andrew Vasey MD

Andrew Vasey

Dr. Andrew Vasey, a co-principal investigator for the local study arm and a UNMC assistant professor of internal medicine, said the goal of the study is to see how people do after having COVID-19. Do they have lingering symptoms? If so, which ones?

It's important to ask such questions because so many people now have had COVID, he said. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as many as 60% of Americans have been infected.

People are also reading…

Estimates indicate that a quarter to a third of people who are infected will have continued issues for months or years, from mild to debilitating. "There's a lot of people who can't get back to normal," Vasey said.

Another goal of RECOVER is to try to find out why that happens. There are theories, he said, but no conclusions. It could be different causes for different people. 

"The not knowing part is why it's a big deal," he said. "Because we can't say who's going to have an issue, how long it's going to last or how severe it's going to be for people."

David Warren PhD

David Warren

David Warren, co-principal investigator and an assistant professor in UNMC's neurological sciences department, said UNMC's participation in the study ensures that Nebraskans will be represented in it.

The UNMC team hopes to enroll 85 participants by fall. Adults 19 and older are eligible for the study — both those who have had COVID and those who don't think they have been infected. The national study will enroll about 17,700 adults, including about 15,000 who have had the virus and 2,700 who have not.

UNMC is participating in the adult arm of the study as part of a consortium led by West Virginia State University.

UNMC also is participating in the pediatric portion of the study as one of 14 sites in the Arkansas Children's Research Institute hub consortium. Children ranging in age from infancy to 18 years old, as well as those up to age 25 who still see pediatric providers, can participate.

Dr. Russell McCulloh, principal investigator for the local arm of the pediatric study, said health officials don't know the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children's health and development. McCulloh is an associate professor of pediatrics at UNMC and division chief for pediatric hospital medicine at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. 

Participants in the study may make two to four visits a year. They may be asked for information about their health, symptoms, physical activity and sleep between visits and undergo a medical checkup. Some may be eligible for medical tests.

No treatment will be offered as part of the study, but the research team may follow up with participants' physicians about test results or opportunities for other post-COVID research.

For more information about the study, visit https://recovercovid.org/research-works. For more information about eligibility for the adult study, contact recover.study@unmc.edu. For information about pediatric eligibility, contact recoverpeds@unmc.edu.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

Around the world, drivers are looking at the numbers on the gas pump and rethinking their habits and finances. Walking, biking, public transport, or going car-free are options for the lucky ones. But for minibus operators in the Philippines or a graphic artist in California with clients to visit, it's not so simple. Those without access to adequate public transportation or who otherwise can’t forgo their car have little other choice than to grit their teeth and pay. Energy prices fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic are a key driver of inflation that is rising worldwide.

Greek coast guard rescues 108 migrants; 4 missing

Greek coast guard rescues 108 migrants; 4 missing

Greek authorities say they have rescued 108 migrants from a sailboat that was found rudderless and leaking water in the Aegean Sea in near gale force winds. The rescued migrants have told authorities there are four other people missing. An overnight rescue operation was mounted and the migrants were safely taken to the island of Mykonos early Sunday. The boat had sailed from Turkey. Another sailboat, with 56 migrants, ran aground on the island of Rhodes Sunday afternoon. There were unrelated migration cases in the neighboring country of North Macedonia. Police there said they discovered 71 migrants in two separate operations late Saturday and arrested three men suspected of human trafficking.

At Westminster dog show, new focus on veterinarians' welfare

At Westminster dog show, new focus on veterinarians' welfare

The dogs are in the spotlight at the Westminster Kennel Club show. But the storied canine competition is also illuminating the human issue of veterinarians’ mental health. In conjunction with a first-time Veterinarian of the Year award that will be presented Wednesday to Pennsylvania vet Dr. Joseph Rossi, the club is giving $10,000 to a charity focused on veterinary professionals’ psychological welfare. Nearly 3,500 dogs are expected to compete in various events at the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York. Events begin with an agility competition Saturday and continue Monday through Wednesday. Best in show will be awarded Wednesday night.

WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

As the World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee to consider if the spiraling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency, some experts say WHO’s decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic. Many scientists also doubt any declaration would help to curb the epidemic, since the developed countries recording the most recent cases are already moving to shut it down. Monkeypox has sickened people for decades in central and west Africa. To date, no deaths have been seen outside Africa. The WHO said Thursday it did not expect to announce any decisions by its emergency committee before Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to safely treat sunburn peeling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert