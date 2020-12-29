UNMC participating in test of new COVID vaccine candidate

The heavy snow that blanketed the Omaha area Tuesday morning was not enough to deter volunteers from traveling to the University of Nebraska Medical Center to enroll in a new clinical trial to test the safety and effectiveness of another vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

The university and its clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine, plan to enroll up to 1,000 people in the study of the vaccine developed by the Maryland biotech firm Novavax Inc. The trial, which began Monday in the United States and Mexico, seeks to enlist a total of 30,000 people.

Dr. Diana Florescu, who is leading the Phase 3 trial at UNMC, said there already has been a lot of interest in the trial — so much so that the university is adding appointments on the morning of Dec. 31.

The researchers are hearing from two groups of patients: Those who know they won't otherwise get a vaccine for months and are willing to take the chance on receiving it early through the trial; and those who want to avoid the side effects they've heard may occur with the two vaccines already rolling out to health care workers and emergency responders.

She's also heard another "amazing" reason for why volunteers are coming out in the snow: At a time when the pandemic is weighing heavy, people see new vaccines as a way to reduce illness and return to a more normal life.