UNMC researchers, collaborators no strangers to test-to-treat program now available for COVID-19

During his State of the Union speech in March, President Joe Biden announced a test-to-treat program that allows people who suspect they have COVID-19 to get tested at certain pharmacies and, if positive, obtain a prescription for one of the new oral COVID medications on the spot, without a separate trip to a doctor’s office.

None of that, however, was new to Donald Klepser and his colleagues at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Pharmacy.

For years, UNMC and its collaborator, Ferris State University in Michigan, have been training and certifying community pharmacists to conduct test-to-treat, which initially involved influenza and strep throat.

Klepser, the pharmacy college’s associate dean for academic affairs, said the collaborators as of a year ago had trained more than 5,000 pharmacists and pharmacy students in the protocols.

Donald Klepser

“This is the kind of thing that today’s pharmacist wants to be doing,” he said.

The idea grew out of the last pandemic, the H1N1 flu of 2009. Klepser and his brother, Michael Klepser, a professor of pharmacy at Ferris State, wondered what pharmacies could do to prepare for the next outbreak. Their first thought involved stockpiling antiviral medications. But they decided it would make more sense if they could find a way to test people and quickly treat those who were ill.

“Really, it was about increasing surge capacity and increasing access,” Klepser said.

The collaborators held their first training in 2012. At the time, there was little legal clarity or consistency around testing or treating, Klepser said.

The federal government authorized licensed pharmacists to order and administer FDA-approved COVID tests several months after the pandemic began. Earlier this year, federal health officials authorized pharmacists to administer covered COVID-19 treatments. Pharmacists don’t write the prescriptions themselves but work under protocols set by prescribing physicians under state laws.

The two oral antiviral pills now are available to treat COVID-19 through the test-to-treat program, Paxlovid and Lagevrio, or molnupiravir, both can prevent severe illness and hospitalization and are recommended for vulnerable people.

As with flu medications, however, the COVID treatments are most effective if they’re given within a few days of symptom onset. If a person has to wait several days to get tested and then a couple more to see a physician, the treatments are less effective.

Currently, the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness lists 10 pharmacies in Nebraska offering the test-to-treat option.

The Biden administration announced plans earlier this week to double the number of locations that carry the antiviral pills. Some consumers, the Washington Post reported, have told of having difficulty finding a doctor to prescribe the medications or a pharmacy that carries them.

As for whether the federal program is directly based on the UNMC program, Klepser said it’s difficult to say for sure. But the collaborators were the first to publish papers on the process. And it’s almost certain whomever advised federal officials on the COVID test-to-treat program has read those manuscripts and seen what the researchers have done. The researchers have been working with large pharmacy chains for a decade or more.

For now, some barriers remain to pharmacies being able to offer the service, which is why not all pharmacies can offer test-to-treat for COVID. 

“We hope this is a place where pharmacies knock it out of the park and we can get rid of all those barriers,” Klepser said.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

