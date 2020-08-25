UNMC seeking participants for research study on driver safety and diabetes

The University of Nebraska Medical Center is seeking participants for a study on understanding how diabetes affects driver safety.

The six-week research study is not recruiting drivers with diabetes. Instead, it will look at how drivers without diabetes may improve the ability to understand how driving changes in people with diabetes.

Officials said the study may help in developing driving safety tools to support safety, mobility and quality of life in people with diabetes.

The study is seeking people who are between the ages of 35 and 70, who have not been diagnosed with diabetes and are legally licensed, active drivers.

Participants can expect three study visits, each one lasting one to four hours, as well as the installation of a camera in the participant's personal vehicle to record how the person drives. The person also must be willing to wear a Fitbit activity tracker.

Participants will be compensated for their time.

For more information, call 402-559-6870 or email mbhl@unmc.edu.

