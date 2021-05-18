UNMC selects developers for $45 million Saddle Creek project

Both projects are expected to breathe new life into the strip of land along Saddle Creek. Two years ago, UNMC officials indicated that relocating the four-lane arterial street to the west and creating a grassy, flood-preventing valley was improbable.

Jay Lund, principal for GreenSlate Development and a driver behind Omaha’s Blackstone revitalization, called redevelopment of the two structures and the Saddle Creek site one of the most significant in-fill projects in Omaha's history.

Design work on the project will begin immediately, with the aim of breaking ground by the end of 2021.

In addition to the Denver technology hub, Ewald said, university officials also are looking at a technology hub in St. Louis with an eye toward replicating some of the best pieces from both in Omaha.

Ewald said historic preservation will be a priority for the renovation. The steel plant, later known as the Omaha Steel Castings facility, produced airplane fuselages and Higgins landing craft during World War II.

The university has briefed surrounding neighborhood groups on the plans. Their responses have been "extremely positive," officials said.