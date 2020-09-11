UNMC signs agreement with biotech firm paving way for COVID-19 vaccine trials

A newly signed agreement between the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a New York-based biotech company paves the way for the university to conduct an early stage clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine, UNMC officials say.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s chancellor, said no start date has been set for the national trial UNMC would conduct with COVAXX, a subsidiary of vaccine-maker United Biomedical.
But the trial, a Phase 1 and 2 study, is expected to launch later this fall, said Peter Diamandis, COVAXX’s co-founder and vice chairman.
Gold said officials hope “that through our effort in conducting clinical trials with COVAXX, we will attain our important goal of returning American citizens to work safely and with confidence.”
The vaccine, called UB-612, would join more than 170 different vaccine candidates in various stages of development and testing around the world.
Three vaccine candidates already are in large Phase 3 trials the United States, each involving tens of thousands of volunteers. One of those trials, which is testing a vaccine developed by the Massachusetts biotech firm Moderna, has sites in Omaha and elsewhere around Nebraska. Another was put on hold earlier this week by vaccine-maker AstraZeneca after a participant in the United Kingdom developed a serious neurological complication. It’s not yet known whether the condition is connected to the vaccine.
Gold stressed that more than one successful vaccine will be needed to protect the world’s population from COVID-19. Some might be tailored to younger and older people, for instance, or to those with underlying medical conditions.
“We’re going to end up with multiple vaccine products that are going to have different characteristics,” he said. “Just like there are different flu vaccines, there will be different COVID vaccines, and it will be up to the individual health care professional to prescribe the correct vaccine for an individual.”
Mei Mei Hu, COVAXX’s co-founder and co-CEO, agreed. “This isn’t a winner-take-all race,” she said. “There are going to be lots of vaccines needed.”
Not only do vaccines need to be safe and effective, Hu said, they also must be manufactured in large quantities and distributed to locations around the world.
COVAXX, she said, is using a commercialized platform that has already been scaled up to produce vaccines for livestock. And COVAXX’s vaccine will not have to be kept at extra low temperatures, as is the case with some vaccines under development.
“We feel pretty well poised to catch up in that race and to be one of the first ones to deliver,” Hu said.
Diamandis said COVAXX’s vaccine also is designed to cause the body to produce antibodies to multiple elements of the virus. Some vaccines are directed only at the so-called spike protein that covers the surface of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.
Data from studies in lab animals indicates the vaccine produced antibody levels between 100- and 400-fold higher than those found in convalescent plasma, which is collected from people recovered from COVID-19. And tests against live coronavirus in test tubes indicates the antibodies neutralized or stopped the virus at high levels. The company has presented the data at conferences and is working to get it published in journals, Diamandis said.
The vaccine platform also has been used in four human clinical trials involving other vaccines the company is developing for Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and other conditions, he said, and has resulted in minimal to no adverse effects.
The vaccine next will be tested in primates later this month and then in a small Phase 1 trial with volunteers in Taiwan. Regulators there approved the trial late last month.
COVAXX also reached an agreement earlier this week with a Brazilian diagnostic medicine firm to conduct Phase 2 and 3 trials in Brazil, pending regulatory approval there. Brazil is one of the nations hit hardest by the virus. That trial would run at roughly the same time as the UNMC trial.
Gold said UNMC will have all of the data from laboratory studies and preclinical trials before it begins its trial.
“If the scientific data doesn’t support it, we will not enter a clinical trial. This just sets the stage, anticipating that we will,” he said of the new agreement.
But Gold acknowledged that COVAXX’s candidate has potential. “It is very promising, or we wouldn’t be involved with them,” he said.
UNMC also is in final negotiations with several other companies regarding vaccine studies through the COVID Prevention Network, formed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.
As for UNMC and COVAXX, the two organizations already have partnered under a separate agreement earlier this summer on an effort to provide large-scale antibody testing for the coronavirus. That effort launched with the testing of Omaha firefighters.
The aim of that initiative is to provide a “comprehensive, end-to-end solution” to process tens of thousands of antibody tests a day.
Antibody or serology tests detect the proteins the immune system makes to fight off infections. The presence of antibodies typically indicates that people will have some protection from future infection.
Indeed, research indicates that people infected with COVID-19 do produce antibodies, Gold said. They peak after several weeks and then fall off. But the infected person remains immune for some time. If the virus acts like others, the body’s immune cells also will remember the virus and respond if they see it again.
But rather than checking people for evidence of past infections with the virus, as antibody tests now are being used to do, the partners see a different use for the test they’re ramping up to provide.
“I think the major demand for antibody testing,” Gold said, “is going to occur after the vaccines are rolled out when there’s going to be interest in confirming successful immunity.”
Diamandis, who also is a physician, said that the blood antibody test will be far more useful a year from now. Then, he said, it can help answer questions such as, “Hey, is your vaccination still working? Do you still have antibodies?”
Diamandis said the company has committed to manufacturing 100 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the first quarter next year at its Food and Drug Administration-approved facility in Taiwan and more thereafter. It’s also in discussions with a number of states to build a production plant in the United States.
“We’re very excited,” Hu said of the agreement with UNMC. “It’s a big step.”
