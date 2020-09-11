UNMC signs agreement with biotech firm paving way for COVID-19 vaccine trials

Gold stressed that more than one successful vaccine will be needed to protect the world’s population from COVID-19. Some might be tailored to younger and older people, for instance, or to those with underlying medical conditions.

“We’re going to end up with multiple vaccine products that are going to have different characteristics,” he said. “Just like there are different flu vaccines, there will be different COVID vaccines, and it will be up to the individual health care professional to prescribe the correct vaccine for an individual.”

Mei Mei Hu, COVAXX’s co-founder and co-CEO, agreed. “This isn’t a winner-take-all race,” she said. “There are going to be lots of vaccines needed.”

Not only do vaccines need to be safe and effective, Hu said, they also must be manufactured in large quantities and distributed to locations around the world.

COVAXX, she said, is using a commercialized platform that has already been scaled up to produce vaccines for livestock. And COVAXX’s vaccine will not have to be kept at extra low temperatures, as is the case with some vaccines under development.

“We feel pretty well poised to catch up in that race and to be one of the first ones to deliver,” Hu said.