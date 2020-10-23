UNMC team that helped create MLB's COVID-19 plan pleased with results

The fact that a coronavirus outbreak involving two Major League Baseball teams didn't infect more players is a tribute to the league's basic COVID-19 prevention strategy, said two University of Nebraska Medical Center officials who helped develop the plan.

In July, after an asymptomatic player on one team tested positive for COVID-19, 146 players, employees and umpires associated with three different teams were considered exposed to the virus. But only 21 people ended up contracting the virus, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Friday.

It's believed that those who tested positive weren't infected on the field, but during interactions outside the games. Most of those infected had the same strain of virus, suggesting the cases were related.

asymptomatic, unknowingly infected players and coaches spent more than a cumulative 11 hours on the field. Although disease transmission were possible on the field, no opposing team players or coaches or umpires became ill during the outbreak," the report states.

The report doesn't name the teams, but they are widely thought to be the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins.