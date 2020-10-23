UNMC team that helped create MLB's COVID-19 plan pleased with results

The fact that a coronavirus outbreak involving two Major League Baseball teams didn't infect more players is a tribute to the league's basic COVID-19 prevention strategy, said two University of Nebraska Medical Center officials who helped develop the plan.
In July, after an asymptomatic player on one team tested positive for COVID-19, 146 players, employees and umpires associated with three different teams were considered exposed to the virus. But only 21 people ended up contracting the virus, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Friday.
It's believed that those who tested positive weren't infected on the field, but during interactions outside the games. Most of those infected had the same strain of virus, suggesting the cases were related.
asymptomatic, unknowingly infected players and coaches spent more than a cumulative 11 hours on the field. Although disease transmission were possible on the field, no opposing team players or coaches or umpires became ill during the outbreak," the report states.
The report doesn't name the teams, but they are widely thought to be the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins.
"What this case report really indicates is we did not see a lot of transmission through play," said John Lowe, assistant vice chancellor for health security at UNMC who worked on the report. "Most of the cases were on one team. I would have expected to see lots of cases among other teams throughout other games, and that didn't happen. The prevention measures work, they work pretty well."
What appeared to help limit the scope of the outbreak among teams?
The same measures that the general public has heard over and over: wearing masks, staying away from others and washing hands.
Support Local Journalism
The MLB also had an extra boost from widespread, frequent testing, so players and staff with the coronavirus could be identified and isolated quickly. Games and practices held outside in the fresh air likely helped.
Baseball involves less close contact compared to, say, tackle football, and fans weren't allowed in the stands, eliminating the risk of outbreaks among local communities that hosted the games.
All those steps added up.
"They were just really mindful about the basic messages that get passed in communities all the time and every day — masks, distance, hygiene, isolation," said Dr. David Brett-Major, a physician and UNMC epidemiology professor who contributed to the report. "It would be great if people inside and out of sports everywhere were mindful."
Besides Brett-Major and Lowe, the authors of the report include other UNMC epidemiology and public health officials who helped the MLB craft its plan for playing baseball during a pandemic.
That plan was tweaked further with what health and league officials learned from the July cluster. Players, coaches and staff were required to wear masks at all times when together, outside of game play; only essential staff traveled for games; and large social gatherings, such as teammates hanging out at bars, were curbed.
The MLB said Friday that no new cases had been reported among players for more than 50 consecutive days.
Lowe said he's proud that UNMC officials played a role in keeping baseball alive, all the way to the World Series, now underway in Arlington, Texas.
Our best staff images of October 2020
eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,
Omaha World-Herald: Live Well
News, advice, a calendar of fitness/race events from Live Well Nebraska and occasional offers will keep you in shape and informed.