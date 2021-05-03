UNMC to recognize individuals, public health directors for leadership during pandemic

The University of Nebraska Medical Center will honor three individuals and Nebraska's public health directors on Saturday during its commencement ceremony.

Awardees include the visionary who helped make UNMC a leader in biopreparedness; a native Nebraskan who is one of the world's leading scientists; the state's top health official who led Nebraska's response to the pandemic; and Nebraska's public health directors who led community efforts against COVID-19.

Dr. Philip Smith and Dr. Gary Anthone both will receive the J.G. Elliott Award.

Smith is a longtime UNMC faculty member credited with helping make the medical center one of the world's leaders in the field of biopreparedness. He developed the concept of a biocontainment unit at UNMC, helped lead the establishment of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit team and oversaw its efforts during the Ebola crisis.

Anthone is the chief medical officer and director of public health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. He has helped to take measures that allowed retired, inactive or out-of-state health professionals help in managing the pandemic.