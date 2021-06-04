UNMC to require COVID vaccination; Creighton mandates shots for on-campus students

Faculty, staff and students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center will be required to document that they're either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have declined the vaccine.

The documentation requirement, which goes into effect June 21, applies only to UNMC, not to other campuses in the NU system, said Jane Meza, interim executive director for the office of health security at UNMC and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

UNMC similarly requires documentation for the flu shot, Meza said, "so, to me, it's not any different than that."

UNMC is requiring documentation for the COVID vaccination because of its clinical responsibilities. Students have academic rotations in clinics and hospital wards, where they have interactions with patients. Some clinical locations may require vaccination. In that regard, documentation will help with student placements.

"We're absolutely about protecting everyone in our community, our students, faculty, staff and patients and the broader community," Meza said. "We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated. We know that the vaccines are effective against COVID."