UNMC to start third phase of federal COVID-19 drug trial

“The hypothesis we have is that because of this very tough fight between the virus and our immune system, we end up getting depleted of this very important molecule that has direct antiviral properties,” he said.

By replenishing the protein and adding remdesivir, which takes aim at the virus’s ability to replicate, they hope to create a synergistic effect, Kalil said.

Interferon, he said, has been used as a treatment for many years, so researchers have a good understanding of how it works and of its safety.

The researchers plan to enroll about 1,000 patients with pneumonia related to COVID-19 at nearly 100 hospitals around the world. All patients will get remdesivir, but half will get the new drug and half will get a placebo. Neither the researchers nor the participants will know who is getting which combination. The drug, according to the NIH, is marketed under the brand name Rebif by EMD Serono, a North American arm of German drugmaker Merck.

The researchers will evaluate whether the combination shortens patients’ recovery time — defined as being well enough to leave the hospital — compared with that for remdesivir alone.