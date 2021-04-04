UNMC to study Mead ethanol plant contamination

Mead area residents are getting some help in their struggle with potential health and environmental impact of contaminants from the local ethanol plant.

A pair of meetings this week and next will help chart a path forward. The first outlines a health study and the second will be a forum to discuss action residents might pursue independent of a lawsuit already filed by the state.

AltEn Ethanol used pesticide-laden seeds to make ethanol, a process not used at other ethanol plants. Residents fear that the plant and its waste has contaminated their water, air and land. The residue from the plant was stockpiled on-site and spread on fields. Additionally, wastewater from the plant has spilled onto nearby land and waterways.

Residents say they and their pets began developing health problems at the same time that the contaminated residue was spread on neighboring fields. One woman's eyes swelled shut and began oozing puss, another family's dogs became ill and stumbled around, and other residents have complained of headaches, bloody noses and trouble breathing.