UNMC's Dr. Ali Khan aids COVID response in Northern Mariana Islands

The territory is also receiving support from federal agencies. But the supply chain is long, said Sean Casey, Pacific COVID-19 incident manager for WHO. The turnaround time for supplies is long, and many of the small nations don’t have a lot of leverage when ordering supplies. The WHO recently provided PCR testing materials, which had been running low, as well as rapid antigen tests.

Casey said the global outbreak network is key to connecting partners with resources and expertise.

“It’s a really critical tool for us, and it’s really great that we’ve been able to leverage it for the Pacific and deploy Dr. Khan to the CNMI,” he said.

Khan’s job involves working with health officials to improve their surveillance, lab methods and screening practices. He is also helping the team make sure that they’re collecting the right data and using it to improve their work. That includes looking at questions such as who gets hospitalized and why and whether patients got monoclonal antibodies and, if they didn’t, why not.

“It’s all about using data to improve their response, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Khan, who gave up his personal holiday time from the university to make the trip. The WHO is paying his local expenses.