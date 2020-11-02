UNMC's ice rink won't open this year because of the pandemic

The University of Nebraska Medical Center's ice rink won't open this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Monday.

Thousands of community members typically visit the rink, which usually is open from November through early February, near 41st and Emile Streets on the medical center's campus.

But as numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, large groups of people gathering on the ice will pose health risks for the medical center's students, staff and families, as well as the public, said Ted Cieslak, executive director for health security at UNMC.

"As a former amateur hockey player, I very much understand the lure of the ice," Cieslak said. "It distresses me and adds to the many disappointments we've suffered at the hands of COVID-19 to recommend against opening our beautiful ice rink to skating and curling."

