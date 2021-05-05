UNMC's multibillion-dollar Project NExT reaches 'key milestone'

Omaha has been selected as one of five pilot sites in the U.S. tasked with developing a federal program to bolster the nation's disaster response capacity.
The move marks a key step for local plans to develop a multibillion-dollar, all-hazards response facility in the city.
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., announced Wednesday that he had received a letter from the acting undersecretary of defense notifying him of Omaha’s selection for the pilot program.
The four other sites for the program, which will be led by the U.S. Defense Department in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, are Washington, D.C.; San Antonio, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Denver, Colorado.
The goals of the effort are to improve the National Disaster Medical System, a federal program that provides trained medical personnel to respond to disasters, and to bolster the nation's medical surge capacity. UNMC and Nebraska Medicine already have done a good deal of training through the system and expect to ramp up again soon.
Bacon said Omaha's selection also is an important milestone for a proposed project by UNMC and Nebraska Medicine that would combine a state-of-the-art teaching hospital and federally funded wings designed to enhance the nation’s response to a host of different hazards, including natural disasters, environmental accidents and highly contagious diseases.
Dubbed Project NExT, the proposal already has pledges of funding from city and state leaders, with the state's pledge contingent on securing federal and private contributions.
Bacon, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said the designation also is great news for the nation and for Omaha.
The nation, Bacon said, would get needed expanded pandemic response capabilities. "COVID won't be the last pandemic," he said, "and we need to be ready."
Locally, Project NExT, according to its leaders, would create 8,700 high-paying, permanent jobs and have a projected $1.3 billion total annual economic impact after it opens.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s chancellor, said Omaha's designation as a pilot site is “unquestionably a key milestone” in making that project happen, although he stressed that more steps remain before it could be funded and launched.
But while much of the discussion about Project NExT in Nebraska has focused on facilities, Gold said, the ultimate aim is a national system that includes programs focused on education, training and research, all aimed at improving the nation’s hazard response.
As one of the five pilot sites, Gold said, UNMC and Nebraska Medicine will help define those programs.
According to the letter, Omaha was chosen by a federal interagency working group because of UNMC’s “unique experience” as a regional health disaster response system site.
During the pandemic, UNMC and Nebraska Medicine helped care for American citizens returned from Wuhan, China and from a virus-sticken cruise ship. During the 2014 Ebola outbreak, the partners treated Americans evacuated from West Africa. In both crises, they provided training programs for health care workers to safely treat patients with the highly infectious diseases.
Dr. James Linder, Nebraska Medicine’s CEO, said the purpose of the pilot project is to define what Project NExT should be, in terms of how it will serve the needs of the country and the communities involved.
“This is really a key stepping stone to realizing that goal,” Linder said. “The fact that we were chosen as one of these five sites really positions us well to execute on the programs we’ve discussed over the last year with the federal government.”
The U.S. Defense Department is exploring some of those questions in a study slated to wrap up at the end of September. Completion of the study would trigger the start of the project, technically known as the National Disaster Medical System surge pilot program.
UNMC and Nebraska Medicine will participate in the study with the other sites. Gold said he hopes to learn more about the study phase in the next few weeks.
The needs for each site may differ, he said. The Omaha site is unique because it is built around a public-private partnership.
Omaha has a history of successful public-private partnerships, including the one that led to the $86 million expansion of the Omaha VA Medical Center.
Language in the annual defense bill that advanced the project called on defense officials to prioritize “locations that would facilitate public-private partnerships with academic medical centers of institutions of higher education, hospitals, and other entities with facilities that have an established history of providing clinical care, treatment, training, and research” involving infectious diseases and other threats.
Bacon noted in his announcement that he worked closely with Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, on the language for the pilot in annual defense acts for 2021 and 2022. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., led efforts to secure initial funding for the pilot project through the House Appropriations Committee.
Gold also has credited Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., for bringing federal defense and health department officials together around the project.
The cost of Project NExT has been estimated at $2.6 billion, but Gold has said the number could be as high as $4.3 billion.
The Nebraska Legislature last year pledged to devote $300 million in state funds toward the project if the federal government and private donors contributed $1.3 billion.
The City of Omaha announced plans in late March to contribute $93 million over the next decade to support the proposed project and a planned expansion of the medical campus.
About $45 million, collected through the city's occupation taxes on tobacco and vaping products, would support Project NExT. Another $48 million in city funds would go toward a planned UNMC expansion on the west side of Saddle Creek Road. UNMC officials have been moving ahead on plans to create an "innovation hub" and a new administrative tower on that side of Saddle Creek. Those funds would be used for public improvements, streets and a public parking garage.
While local officials don't have detailed plans or a construction start date, Gold said they are planning for demolition and site preparation tied to the NExT project. The main site for the proposed facility is a 7.5-acre plot north of the Buffett Cancer Center that includes the site of what is now the Munroe-Meyer Institute. The institute is in the process of moving to a newly renovated, $86 million center at 6902 Pine St. in Aksarben Village. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for early June.
