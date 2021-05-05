UNMC's multibillion-dollar Project NExT reaches 'key milestone'

Nebraska leaders react to announcement

Federal and local officials commented Wednesday on Omaha's selection as a pilot site for a federal program to improve the nation's disaster response capacity:

"The Department of Defense made the right move in selecting Omaha, the home of a world-class university and medical facility, as a site for this surge capacity response program." — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"When the first Americans abroad were found to be at risk of COVID exposure, UNMC raised its hand to help." — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, ranking member, House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development and Food and Drug Administration.

"The team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is top-notch — and our state should be proud that institutions like the Department of Defense are turning to Nebraska. Our congressional delegation will continue celebrating UNMC's good work, as Nebraskans keep serving our communities and nation." — U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse

“The selection of Omaha for a federal disaster response center shows great confidence in our record of successful collaboration and outcomes. Project NExT will create enormous opportunities for our city, leading to unmatched employment, development and growth.

"The City of Omaha is proud to support this project as a partner to further enhance the medical center’s reputation as a leader in patient care, research, innovation and training." — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert

“Our community leaders have worked countless hours to secure funding, develop initiatives and grow the strategic choices that led to today’s announcement. Many, many hands worked together to shape the public-private partnership that set Omaha apart in securing this important project — an enduring initiative that will enhance the biopreparedness of the world." — David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber