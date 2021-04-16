UNO grad takes to Twitter in search of bone marrow donor for her grandpa

One of the many things Jaida Jackson loves about her grandfather is his willingness to help others.
"If you could put sunshine in a bottle, that would be Grandpa Jackson," she said. "He would do anything for anyone at any time."
But with James Jackson's recent diagnosis, it's strangers who have reached out to help him.
Before a planned cataract surgery in January, the Lincoln resident was told that his white blood cell count was abnormally high. Further tests revealed that Jackson had atypical chronic myeloid leukemia.
Like Jackson, most people with this rare form of leukemia do not have symptoms when diagnosed.
"My grandpa's probably the healthiest 72-year-old that anybody will come across," Jaida said. "He felt fine. He didn't even know anything was wrong until his checkup before his cataract surgery."
A bone marrow transplant offers a definitive cure for atypical chronic myeloid leukemia. Unfortunately, Jaida and her family weren't a donor match, nor was there a match in the donor registry.
So Jaida, a 22-year-old graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, took to Twitter and posted a thread explaining her grandfather's illness, his need for a donor and how to register as a stem cell and bone marrow donor.
This is a long shot but, my grandpa has a rare form of leukemia and is in need of a stem cell/bone marrow donor.— 𝖎𝖘𝖘𝖆 𝖑𝖊𝖔 (@JaidaJackson) April 7, 2021
There’s no match on the donor list, but anyone can be tested by cheek swab. He’s 72, the light of anyone’s day, and an avid golf lover. DM me if you want more info 🥺 pic.twitter.com/nwyOsHo7vK
Her tweet was shared more than 17,000 times. When she woke up the next morning, Jaida had more than 100 direct messages from people all over the world expressing support for her grandfather.
Many also reached out to tell Jaida that they plan to submit a cheek swab to Be The Match, a donor registry operated by the the National Marrow Donor Program, and through DKMS, an international nonprofit dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders.
Being unable to find a donor match within the family is common, said Erica Sevilla, a spokeswoman for Be The Match.
In fact, Sevilla said, only 30% of patients match with a donor in their family, and Black patients seeking a donor through the registry face much tougher odds than White patients.
A Black patient is only likely to find a matching donor 23% of the time, whereas a White patient has a 77% chance of finding a match, Sevilla said.
When searching for a donor match, it's not only blood type that's considered. The match comes down to tissue and DNA, so often matches share ethnicity.
Sevilla said there is a need for Black donors to join the registry.
"We recognize that there have been a lot of reasons for distrust of the medical community in the African American community," Sevilla said. "Not only historical racism, but also present-day mistreatment in medical settings. We also want to get the message out that Black patients are more likely to find a match from a Black donor."
As strangers continue to reach out to Jaida to show support for her grandfather and to say they're joining the registry, she said she can't put into words how thankful she is.
"It's so easy to forget, especially in these crazy times, but Grandpa will say to me, 'People need people,' and I think this is one of the times where we definitely need the help of strangers," she said. "So I'm filled with gratitude."
In a video shared by Jaida, her grandpa thanked those who have supported him.
"I really thank you, and I'd like to say get your yearly checkups because I would have never found out I have this illness unless I was trying to get cataract surgery," he said. "I want to thank everyone who's supported me, and we'll get through this battle like we do them all."
