UNO grad takes to Twitter in search of bone marrow donor for her grandpa

"We recognize that there have been a lot of reasons for distrust of the medical community in the African American community," Sevilla said. "Not only historical racism, but also present-day mistreatment in medical settings. We also want to get the message out that Black patients are more likely to find a match from a Black donor."

As strangers continue to reach out to Jaida to show support for her grandfather and to say they're joining the registry, she said she can't put into words how thankful she is.

"It's so easy to forget, especially in these crazy times, but Grandpa will say to me, 'People need people,' and I think this is one of the times where we definitely need the help of strangers," she said. "So I'm filled with gratitude."

In a video shared by Jaida, her grandpa thanked those who have supported him.

"I really thank you, and I'd like to say get your yearly checkups because I would have never found out I have this illness unless I was trying to get cataract surgery," he said. "I want to thank everyone who's supported me, and we'll get through this battle like we do them all."

Omaha World-Herald: Live Well News, advice, a calendar of fitness/race events from Live Well Nebraska and occasional offers will keep you in shape and informed. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.