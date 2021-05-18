Vaccinated Hy-Vee customers won't need masks, but masks are still needed at Baker's

Walmart on Friday said that vaccinated customers may shop without a mask "and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs. We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this."

Walmart noted that “fully vaccinated” means it has been two weeks since a person has received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Masks also will continue to be required by some city and state ordinances, Walmart said, "and we will follow those requirements."

Costco says on its website that stores where the state or local jurisdiction doesn't have a mask mandate, members and guests who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter the stores without a face mask or face shield. "We will not require proof of vaccination," Costco's statement reads, "but we ask for members’ responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy." Face coverings still will be required in health care settings in Costco, including the pharmacy, optical and hearing aid areas.