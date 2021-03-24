Vaccinations will soon be offered at North Omaha COVID test site

A COVID-19 testing site in North Omaha will soon offer vaccinations.

The site at Metropolitan Community College, North 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, will go live on April 1, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Four hundred vaccinations will be offered Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information and registration options can be found on the vaccine portal at Vaccinate.NE.Gov.

The website also includes Spanish translation. To access, users should select Español from the language drop-down menu at the top-right side of the page.

This week, the state began vaccinating Nebraskans 50 years of age and older, and those working in critical industries of any age.

More than 106,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered last week in Nebraska. As of Sunday, more than 730,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

