Vaccine trials reach out to minority communities to diversify participants

Bárcenas said he’s not persuading, just answering questions. Many of the people with whom he speaks are concerned about getting sick. He explains that people can’t get the virus from the vaccine.

“It’s just a way to see if we can help our community,” said Bárcenas, who came to Nebraska from Mexico when he was 14.

The push to make sure the trials reflect the population comes in the face of a virus that has disproportionately affected many Black, Latino and Native American communities. That’s not because of inherent biological differences but because people from those groups may have less access to health care, more underlying health conditions that can worsen COVID-19 and work higher-risk jobs at places like grocery stores, hospitals, nursing homes and factories.

Once vaccines have been successfully developed, people of color need to feel confident that the shots have been tested on a diverse sample of the U.S. and world population, said Sandra Quinn, a professor at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health and senior associate director of the Maryland Center for Health Equity.

“We need to be confident and they need to be confident they’ve been reflected in these trials and that it will be safe for them,” she said.