Valley O.NE expected to draw elite athletes to flat marathon course

Omaha’s newest marathon is set to draw elite athletes from across the country to compete on an extremely flat course.

The Valley O.NE Marathon, set for April 24, will take runners on a 13.1-mile loop that starts in downtown Valley, which is about 35 minutes from downtown Omaha. The race includes half and full marathon distances.

Originally branded as the Valley 7 Lakes Marathon, the race was supposed to be held in 2019 but was canceled because of extensive flooding. It was canceled again last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, organizers have partnered with the Omaha Sports Commission to host the event.

“It was great timing to bring the two entities together,” said Lindsay Toussant, director of events for the Omaha Sports Commission. “We’re very excited about where the event’s going and the individuals we’re bringing in.”

The race, a Boston Marathon qualifier, also will host the U.S. Paralympic Team selection event for ambulatory marathon classifications.