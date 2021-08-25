 Skip to main content
Visiting nurses' drive-thru vaccine clinic planned in Omaha with prizes
Weekly case counts now are at their highest sustained level since February and have topped counts during the original surge in spring 2020.

The Visiting Nurse Association will host a COVID-19 drive-through vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 31 that is open to anyone age 12 and older.

The clinic will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the association's location at 12565 West Center Road.

The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shot will be available.

Anyone who has attended an earlier clinic and is due for a second dose can stop by.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine, placing it on equal footing with any other vaccine routinely available.

A gift bag and refreshments will be provided to those receiving vaccines on Aug. 31. People also can enter to win a one-night stay at the Cottonwood Hotel (valued at $350) or a strand of freshwater pearls from Borsheims (valued at $75).

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

