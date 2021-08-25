Visiting nurses' drive-thru vaccine clinic planned in Omaha with prizes

The Visiting Nurse Association will host a COVID-19 drive-through vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 31 that is open to anyone age 12 and older.

The clinic will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the association's location at 12565 West Center Road.

The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shot will be available.

Anyone who has attended an earlier clinic and is due for a second dose can stop by.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine, placing it on equal footing with any other vaccine routinely available.

A gift bag and refreshments will be provided to those receiving vaccines on Aug. 31. People also can enter to win a one-night stay at the Cottonwood Hotel (valued at $350) or a strand of freshwater pearls from Borsheims (valued at $75).

