Volleyball players to be tested for COVID before, during NCAA tournament in Omaha

Volleyball players participating in the NCAA volleyball tournament will be tested for COVID-19 multiple times before they arrive in Omaha and daily during their stay.
Once at the tourney, players, coaches and others will have to follow a code of conduct that requires not only the daily testing but also calls on them to mask and socially distance when not practicing or playing. They also must avoid interacting with people outside their 27-member travel party.
Fans, too, will be limited and required to mask and distance.
And, unlike a regular year, all matches will be played from start to finish at the CHI Health Center in Omaha rather than starting at regional sites.
Such changes are part of the precautions allowing the tournament to proceed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Selecting a single site provided the best opportunity to complete the championship with limited to no interruptions, said Anthony Holman, the NCAA's managing director of championships and alliances, playing rules and officiating.
The threat of COVID knocking teams out of the tournament is real. In the 16-team NCAA men’s hockey tournament, both Michigan and Notre Dame had to forfeit because of COVID. And in the men’s basketball tournament, VCU never took the floor.
Playing at a single site does come with some sacrifices, Holman said. "But we think, and if you ask the student-athletes who couldn't have championships last year, they would say that this is working," he said.
The volleyball tournament brings together 48 teams, the first 32 of which were slated to arrive Sunday. The 16 top-seeded teams are to follow Monday.
But the teams' COVID preparations began well before their trips. The 27 members of each team's travel party — athletes, coaches, trainers and the like — must have had three negative COVID tests over seven days before their arrival. The athletes and other team affiliates are designated as Tier 1 by the NCAA because they have the highest risk of exposure to the virus.
After arriving, members of those groups must have two more negative tests before they can participate in events or enter what the NCAA refers to as the COVID Tested Zone. That includes the practice and participation areas at the CHI Health Convention Center and Arena.
Once cleared, team members will take daily antigen tests for the coronavirus. Antigen tests, commonly used in doctor’s offices for influenza, detect proteins known as antigens that have been collected on nasal swabs or in saliva. The tests can be done quickly and cheaply.
If the tests are negative, participants are good to go, Holman said. If the results are positive or inconclusive, participants will take a rapid PCR test for confirmation. PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, detects and amplifies the virus's genetic material and is considered the gold-standard test. But some see rapid, more frequent testing as a way to screen people and catch those who are contagious.
The Huskers and other Big Ten teams are familiar with frequent testing. The conference's protocols call for antigen testing every day before workouts, practices and competitions. Any positive results are confirmed by PCR.
UNL officials say they have had no positive cases on the volleyball team. A couple of players have sat out for contact tracing after a possible exposure but were cleared.
For the tournament, testing will be handled by Diamond Health, Inc. and software firm Vivature. Both are based in Dallas and were chosen by the NCAA as its COVID-19 testing providers, with the exception of the men's NCAA basketball tournament.
Holman said men's testing in Indianapolis differed, using all PCR testing, because of the agreement reached with officials in Marion County, Indiana, that allowed the entire men's tournament to be held in Indianapolis.
Every other NCAA tournament, Holman said, is following the same testing protocol as the volleyball tournament.
The Associated Press reported that the testing protocol was among the differences between the men's and women's basketball tournaments cited by some coaches and players as part of a list of inequities between the two.
But Dr. James Pinckney, Diamond Health's CEO and founder, said antigen tests can pick up positive cases before they're identified by PCR. Diamond Health uses the Quidel Sofia 2 antigen test, the same type of machine the Huskers acquired last fall for their testing program.
"In my medical opinion, it's one of the best tests on the market," Pinckney said.
The volleyball teams will not be in a bubble, Holman said. Instead, teams members and others will be responsible for adhering to the code of conduct, which calls for limited to no interaction with people outside the "tested community." That community includes their travel group and people in the NCAA's Tier 2 — administrators, security, event staff and league staff — who must document a negative test within one or two days of arrival, depending on test type.
"That's their responsibility," he said. "There's no security that's checking them or watching them à la the NBA bubble."
Nor will the volleyball tournament be locked down as tightly as the men's and women's basketball events. While athletes will be housed on team floors at hotels, it's possible that someone else could have a room in the building. "We're not taking over the team hotels," Holman said.
Teams also will have a meeting room and be able to go for walks outdoors.
But they won't be able to hang out with family and friends, either in the arena or outside it. No dinner, no hugging. Family and friends will be seated away from players and kept out of areas reserved for people who are being tested.
Kristin Fasbender, an Omaha native who is directing the tournament for the NCAA, acknowledged that limiting interactions with family and friends probably is one of the most difficult adjustments for athletes. But officials also know that athletes, having labored through restrictions all year and worked hard to get to the tournament, want to be able to play their matches and have a chance to win a national championship.
Holman said the NCAA will report any positive cases to the Douglas County Health Department, just like other testing centers. The organization also will follow the county's contact-tracing protocols. However, the NCAA also has some of its own contact tracers who can start the process if someone tests positive and the health department can't begin tracing right away.
"We need to be responsible and make sure we don't have an outbreak during the championships," Holman said.
The league's Division 1 Volleyball Committee has the final say on whether a team is removed from the tournament, although that group takes advice from the Championship Medical Team.
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41