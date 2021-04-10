Volleyball players to be tested for COVID before, during NCAA tournament in Omaha

"In my medical opinion, it's one of the best tests on the market," Pinckney said.

The volleyball teams will not be in a bubble, Holman said. Instead, teams members and others will be responsible for adhering to the code of conduct, which calls for limited to no interaction with people outside the "tested community." That community includes their travel group and people in the NCAA's Tier 2 — administrators, security, event staff and league staff — who must document a negative test within one or two days of arrival, depending on test type.

"That's their responsibility," he said. "There's no security that's checking them or watching them à la the NBA bubble."

Nor will the volleyball tournament be locked down as tightly as the men's and women's basketball events. While athletes will be housed on team floors at hotels, it's possible that someone else could have a room in the building. "We're not taking over the team hotels," Holman said.

Teams also will have a meeting room and be able to go for walks outdoors.

But they won't be able to hang out with family and friends, either in the arena or outside it. No dinner, no hugging. Family and friends will be seated away from players and kept out of areas reserved for people who are being tested.