Walk & Roll for Disabilities, a fundraiser for Omaha institute, goes virtual

The Walk & Roll for Disabilities is looking more like walk, roll and Zoom.

The annual fundraising event, in which participants walk and roll in wheelchairs or adaptive bikes, is shifting to a virtual format this year.

The event, hosted by the Meyer Foundation for Disabilities, raises money for adult recreational programming at the Munroe-Meyer Institute.

The virtual event takes place Sunday with an 11 a.m. Zoom presentation. Leading up to the event, participants are encouraged to get out for a walk or roll and share pictures to the event's Facebook page.

"It's definitely going to be a different experience," said Mary McHale, board president of the Meyer Foundation for Disabilities.

The virtual session, which will last about an hour, will feature a presentation from Dr. Karoly Mirnics, director of the Munroe-Meyer Institute, as well as appearances from bands, clowns, people dressed as Star Wars characters and other entertainers.

In past years, the event has drawn about 350 walkers and rollers, McHale said. So far, about 200 are registered. Organizers hope to bring in about $25,000 through the event.