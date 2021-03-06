'We are excited': Omaha teachers relieved after getting COVID vaccines

Teachers in the Omaha area breathed a sigh of relief after receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday.

Paul Schulte, a kindergarten teacher at Grace Abbott Elementary in the Millard Public Schools, said teachers across the metro have waited for this moment.

The Douglas County Health Department announced earlier in the week that it expected to receive 5,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine to offer to educators on Saturday. The vaccines were offered in mass clinics at Millard North High School and Omaha North High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Educators from all public, private and parochial K-12 schools in Douglas County were eligible.

“Walking into Millard North High School (Saturday) morning, it was like a long-awaited reunion with fellow teachers and administrators,” Schulte said. “Teachers across the metro have worked hard over the past year to make learning meaningful throughout this pandemic, and now we are excited to receive our vaccine.”

Robert Miller, president of the Omaha Education Association, said the vaccines will be given in tiers according to how often staff members interact with students, and then from oldest to youngest.