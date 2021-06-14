'We have our full family now': Omaha couple welcomes quadruplets

Maria and Joseh Sawaged don't know what it's like to have just one newborn at home.

First, the Omaha couple brought home two babies. And then a third. And finally a fourth.

In April, the Sawageds welcomed quadruplets, delivered via cesarean section, at Methodist Women's Hospital. Now, all four newborns — Luca, Julianna, Barrett and Tychus — are out of the neonatal intensive care unit and home with Mom and Dad. They're the second set of quadruplets born in the state so far this year, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

"I've never had just one baby," Maria Sawaged said. "To me, this hard is my normal hard."

The Sawaged babies are the fourth set of quadruplets born at Methodist Women's Hospital since 2010. The hospital's last set was born in 2017.

Seven sets of quadruplets have been born in the state since 2017.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 114 sets of quadruplets born in the United States in 2019, the last year for which data is available.