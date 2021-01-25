West Omaha gym combines spinning, strength training and yoga

A new fitness studio is offering gym-goers three workouts in one.

SPENGA, which opened in August, combines spinning, strength training and yoga into an hourlong class. The fitness studio is in the Shops of Legacy, near 168th Street and West Center Road.

“It’s a multidimensional workout,” said owner Nicole Bukacek.

Bukacek, an avid exerciser, said she has been a member of large gyms and boutique fitness studios, but nothing was able to hold her attention for long. She was hooked by the SPENGA concept and wanted to bring it to Omaha.

Classes at the studio are split into three 20-minute segments. First, participants spend time on the bikes. Then they move over to strength training, where each participant has his or her own set of weights. The workouts wrap up with yoga. Yoga sessions include strength-driven poses, flexibility poses and recovery.

The workouts are led by an instructor and can be modified to suit different fitness levels.

The 4,200-square-foot studio can accommodate 26 members. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, classes are capped at 18.

Members use their own bike, weights and yoga equipment. Members are spaced out during classes to practice social distancing.