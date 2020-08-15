Westmont Elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19; 5 other teachers in isolation

A teacher at Westmont Elementary School in the Springfield-Platteview Community Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the start of the school year.
Nicole Baugh, the district's director of community and public relations, said Saturday that five other teachers at the same school have been instructed to self-isolate after coming into contact with that teacher during a socially distanced lunch at the school.
Substitute teachers will fill the teachers' positions until they can return, Baugh said, and school remains scheduled to begin as planned Tuesday. None of the six teachers will return until at least Aug. 26.
Families were informed of the positive case on Thursday, Baugh said, the same day the district was made aware.
The five teachers are being asked to self-isolate out of an "abundance of caution," Baugh said.
Extensive COVID-19 response plans were put into place this summer, she said, which cover the district's response to this situation and others.
Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said the union appreciates the district's work to protect teachers and students but is concerned generally about the safety of Sarpy County schools. The county is densely populated and has no community mask mandate, she said, so it will be difficult for schools in the county to safely return at full capacity.
In the Springfield-Platteview school district, the schools are reopening at full capacity. Plastic barriers have been installed around some school desks, and masks will be required in most situations, including on buses, while moving around school buildings and when social distancing is not possible.
