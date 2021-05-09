What is medical 'quackery'? UNMC doctor explains the phenomenon

'Patient Zero'

Dr. Lydia Kang, along with her "Quackery" co-author Nate Pedersen, also has explored the history of the world's worst disease outbreaks.

The book, "Patient Zero: A Curious History of the World's Worst Diseases," will be released in November.

Kang said she and Pedersen started work on the book before the coronavirus pandemic started.

"It was an incredibly surreal process," she said. "We wrote chapters on how you do an outbreak investigation and the history of vaccines and germ theory. Everything was so relevant to what was going on."

The book includes chapters on Ebola and the bubonic plague as well as polio, rabies and the 1918 influenza pandemic. A chapter about COVID-19 delves into the origins of the virus and the politicization of the pandemic.

Don't be intimidated by the book's content, Kang said. It's written for your average Joe, not for people with medical degrees and Ph.D.s.

"We wanted to tell these stories about diseases and the sciences behind them in a way that's engaging and understandable," Kang said.