What we've learned about COVID-19, and some key questions we're still facing

Six months after Nebraska reported its first case of COVID-19, area researchers and health care providers still are learning about the novel coronavirus and the illness it causes.
Meanwhile, the stakes for getting it right — from figuring out how to treat COVID-19 patients to determining how best to protect the public — are high.
“There’s been a whole lot of learning since this started,” said Dr. Angela Hewlett, who directs the COVID-19 infectious diseases service at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
First and foremost, Hewlett said, COVID-19 is not like influenza, as many initially believed. Even though every year, some people with influenza get very sick, health care workers don’t see 60 to 70 influenza patients hospitalized at the same time, as they have with COVID-19.
Another key lesson cited by Hewlett and several other experts is the fact that the virus can be spread by infected people either before they show symptoms or when they have no symptoms.
Some asymptomatic people, in fact, can have higher coronavirus loads in their noses than severely ill COVID-19 patients who are in the intensive care unit and on ventilators, said Hewlett, who has seen such cases at the Nebraska Medical Center.
“It doesn’t really go with what we know about most viruses,” she said. “People who are severely ill tend to have higher viral loads, and that’s not the case with this one.”
Estimates of how many people never develop COVID-19 symptoms range between 20% and 45%, although some studies have put the number much higher.
But the problem is the same, no matter the number. By the time people do get sick, they probably have been infectious for two to two and a half days, said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of UNMC’s College of Public Health.
The usual method of corralling infectious diseases calls for identifying and isolating infected people and tracing and quarantining their close contacts. But the response, Khan said, needs to be quick. Otherwise, by the time people feel sick enough to get tested, they may have been out transmitting the virus for four and a half to five days. Getting tested and getting the results can take a couple more days. By the time an infected person is isolated, they already may have infected all the people they were likely to infect.
“That’s been the key scientific finding about this disease,” Khan said.
Such spread, either before or without symptoms, also is why mask-wearing by the general public now is seen as so important in slowing the virus’s spread, Hewlett said.
Dr. Maureen Tierney, assistant dean for public health and clinical research at Creighton University’s School of Medicine, said researchers also have learned that superspreader events probably are responsible for a large portion of the transmission of COVID-19. One such incident at a Michigan bar directly sickened 144 patrons and indirectly infected another 43 people.
It also took health officials a while to understand how easily the virus is transmitted from person to person. “If that had been known right from the get-go,” Tierney said, “I think masks would have been more aggressively recommended to the public.”
Here’s more on what we’ve learned about COVID-19, some remaining questions about what may happen this fall and winter and what it would take to get out of the pandemic.
Symptoms/manifestations
The hallmark symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, fatigue, muscle pain and shortness of breath, Tierney said. But as the pandemic has played out, some others have been added to the list compiled by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those include gastrointestinal symptoms and loss of taste and smell, which appear to be more common than in other viruses.
Hewlett said doctors have learned that COVID-19 isn’t just a respiratory illness, as initially thought. They’re seeing COVID-19 patients who go on to have strokes, heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms, neurological problems and other issues related to their infection.
While most who develop severe disease have underlying health conditions, some young, healthy people wind up seriously ill, and some with underlying conditions do just fine. “The confusing part about this disease,” Hewlett said, “is you don’t know which category you’re going to be in.”
Lingering symptoms
While most people with mild cases of COVID-19 recover within a week or two, an unknown number of people continue to have symptoms for weeks, even months, after their initial infection.
Some of these “long-haulers” have battled back from long hospitalizations, but others have largely ridden out their infections at home. Doctors worldwide have noted effects of the virus not only on the lungs but also on the heart, kidneys, brain, skin and even blood vessels throughout the body.
Tierney noted that certain people will have more prolonged illness with almost any systemic viral illness. COVID-19, however, seems to be producing lingering effects in a higher percentage of cases.
The results of a recent survey published by the CDC suggest it may take some people longer to bounce back even from a milder illness. The telephone survey found that one-third of adults who had symptoms but weren’t hospitalized had not returned to usual health two to three weeks after their positive test. Among young adults who weren’t hospitalized and had no underlying health conditions, nearly 1 in 5 had not returned to normal health within that time frame.
Hewlett said Nebraska Medicine’s clinics are getting calls from patients with persistent symptoms such as neuropathy, gastrointestinal issues and chronic fatigue.
Dr. Kristine McVea, chief medical officer for OneWorld Community Health Centers, said fatigue, even fairly prolonged fatigue, is pretty common with COVID-19. As of two weeks ago, the federally qualified health center based in South Omaha had seen about 1,800 patients with COVID-19.
One patient, a Latino man in his 50s, contracted the virus in mid-May. He was never hospitalized, but suffered body aches, fatigue and cough. When McVea saw him two months later, he still had fatigue and muscle aches. He also had become weaker because of the virus and inactivity. As a result, he was leaving work early about three times a week, which caused its own stress for him and his family. She got him walking on weekends and recommended over-the-counter medications for his aches.
“Fortunately, he did improve, given more time,” McVea said. “But he certainly had me worried this would interfere with his livelihood for a long time.”
Dr. Sumit Mukherjee, a pulmonologist with Methodist Physicians Clinic, said he recently saw one recovered patient, an older woman, whose chest X-ray looked worse than it did the month before. She also was experiencing more shortness of breath. It appeared she has developed some fibrosis, or hardening of the lungs.
“I think we’re going to be seeing more of that,” he said.
Masks
In the beginning of the outbreak, Hewlett said, many experts were uncertain about whether the general public should be told to wear masks. Health officials also were concerned about the need to reserve medical masks, then in short supply, for health care workers.
But as the pandemic has progressed, Hewlett said, it has become clear that masks work, a conclusion supported by scientific studies and real-world situations.
In Missouri, two hairstylists who wore masks served 139 mask-wearing clients while symptomatic for the coronavirus. None of the clients contracted the virus. And in Seoul, South Korea, more than two dozen patrons tested positive days after a woman with COVID-19 visited a Starbucks cafe. The store’s four mask-wearing employees, however, escaped infection.
Tierney said she also saw a study from China indicating that mask-wearing in the homes of people infected with the virus reduced transmission to other residents by nearly 80%.
A cloth mask, particularly a multilayered one, seems to do a reasonable job of protecting people, Hewlett said. While masks provide some degree of protection for the wearer, they primarily protect others from the secretions expelled by the person wearing the mask.
All that protection adds up.
“If you have everyone masked, you really don’t need the N95,” Hewlett said of the highly protective but difficult to wear medical masks.
Treatments
While influenza can be treated with several established drugs, Hewlett said, no therapeutic drugs had been identified for COVID-19 when the outbreak began. “We really had to kind of start from scratch,” she said.
Since then, researchers have identified a few drugs that help and others that don’t work at all. On Wednesday, international clinical trials confirmed that cheap, widely available steroids such as dexamethasone can help seriously ill patients survive COVID-19. The World Health Organization also issued treatment guidelines encouraging the use of steroids in critically ill patients. Such drugs often are used to walk back the body’s immune system, which can overreact to infections.
Mukherjee said doctors worried early on about the side effects that can come with steroids as well as their dampening effect on healing and the immune system. But research from around the world has helped tease out the suitable amounts and timing for the drugs.
An antiviral drug, remdesivir, also has been shown in a clinical trial, which launched at UNMC, to shorten the time it takes for seriously ill patients to recover by four days on average.
A federal panel, part of the National Institutes of Health, said last week that no solid evidence existed for or against recommending convalescent plasma to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That announcement came shortly after the Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the blood plasma, collected from people who have recovered from the virus, for hospitalized patients.
Hewlett said health care workers also have established the importance of good supportive care for patients with severe disease, such as how and when they administer oxygen and use mechanical ventilation. Proning, or placing patients on their stomachs, also appears to help improve oxygenation in patients on and off ventilators.
But Hewlett said she still would like more treatments for COVID-19, as well as preventative agents, as are available for the flu.
Who’s vulnerable
Tierney said it quickly became clear that age was the most significant risk factor for severe illness, with the COVID-19 mortality rate particularly high among people older than 80.
Underlying medical conditions, including lung and heart issues, also raise the risk. But doctors have learned that obesity appears to be a more important factor in COVID-19 risk than in other respiratory illnesses, Tierney said.
Young people are not immune to the disease and make up a significant share of new infections. The same goes for children. Pediatric cases rose 90% in July, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. While most will recover with no issues, in rare cases, COVID-19 has been linked to a complication called MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.
Death rates/severity
of disease
The good news, Khan said, is that death rates have improved dramatically as doctors have learned how to manage the illness in patients.
Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said last week that the local mortality rate of 1.2% is extremely low, compared with the average rate of about 3.1% in the U.S.
But Khan noted that the true death rate, taking into account all who are infected, probably is between 0.5% and 1%. That still is about five times deadlier than influenza, which has a mortality rate of about 0.1%.
Antibodies/reinfection risks
While four cases now have been reported in which people have been reinfected with the virus, Tierney said the “overwhelming belief” is that the risk of reinfection, at least within the first six months of a first infection, probably is low.
“But that’s a question mark. Probably low,” she said. “Not definitely low.”
Khan agreed that reinfection seems to be rare, suggesting the body produces a pretty robust immune response to infection.
Indeed, a large survey in Iceland published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine found that nearly all those who were tested after recovering from the virus produced detectable levels of antibodies. Those levels had not declined four months later.
Tierney said experts also think the immune response isn’t based solely on antibodies but also involves T-cells, some of which remember past invaders.
How long such protection will last isn’t yet known. The question, however, has implications for the success of a vaccine. Some experts see findings of antibodies in recovered patients as a good sign.
Vaccines
Tierney said the nation has learned a lesson in how a collective effort can move vaccine development along faster than anyone had anticipated.
Khan, too, called efforts around vaccine development a “very encouraging story,” with the massive federal Operation Warp Speed vaccine initiative “an immense boon” to such efforts.
Three vaccine candidates are in large Phase 3 trials in the United States, each involving 30,000 volunteers. One of those trials, which is testing a vaccine developed by the Massachusetts biotech firm Moderna, has sites in Omaha and other Nebraska locations.
“This shows what the power is of aligning the whole government to make sure this works, and putting enough resources behind it,” Khan said.
In addition, several other candidates are in earlier stages of testing. Worldwide, researchers now are testing 36 vaccine candidates in clinical trials in humans, according to the New York Times’ vaccine tracker.
Distributing the vaccine, however, poses another challenge.
Federal officials have encouraged state health departments to get plans to distribute a vaccine in place by October. Recently, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, reportedly sent letters to the states’ governors asking them to eliminate hurdles for vaccine distribution sites to be fully operational by Nov. 1.
But Khan told NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Thursday that telling states to get ready to distribute a vaccine doesn’t mean a vaccine will be ready to go in a matter of weeks. Nor does it mean federal agencies will shortcut the vaccine approval process.
Getting a vaccine to nearly all Americans is a complex process, said Khan, who formerly served as CDC director of public health preparedness and response. During the 2009 H1N1 influenza outbreak, a vaccine was ready in November. But it wasn’t until April that health officials were able to vaccinate a quarter of Americans.
“So I think CDC is appropriately reaching out to states and saying, ‘Please get your plans ready so that when vaccine is available, we can go right away and we’re not left waiting to get vaccine into people’s arms,’ ” he said.
Khan said he’s very optimistic a safe, effective vaccine — potentially more than one — will be identified. He said he thinks people will start to see results from some vaccine studies in October or November. But he told NPR that it would be “super optimistic” to think a vaccine will be ready in October.
Other lessons
Another lesson learned, Hewlett said, is the importance of clear guidance at the national level.
“One of the most unfortunate things we’ve observed during this pandemic is the lack of national guidance in the United States,” she said. “Our public health agencies like the CDC, who really should be on the forefront of this and we should be hearing from every day, they’ve been mostly silent during this, which is very confusing (at) all levels, even health care workers. We need a unified response, a national response, in order to dig ourselves out of this.”
Khan said health officials know from lessons learned around the world what strategies work to control the virus. It starts with integrated leadership at the local, state and national level that is based on data and science. The second thing that’s needed to drop community transmission is solid testing, tracing and isolation. The third thing is to engage the public in masking, social distancing and hand-washing.
If Americans ramped up those public health measures for eight weeks, he said, the country could get the disease under control, with no lockdowns. But health officials need additional data, including how many people are isolated and how long it took to get them there, to measure that response.
New York and other eastern states with common messaging around those measures have reduced the spread of the virus, Khan said.
And Arizona significantly reduced community transmission of the virus after imposing a mask mandate in late June and closing bars and gyms.
“We put somebody on the moon,” Khan said of Americans. “We can do this.”
