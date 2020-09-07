What we've learned about COVID-19, and some key questions we're still facing

Other lessons

Another lesson learned, Hewlett said, is the importance of clear guidance at the national level.

“One of the most unfortunate things we’ve observed during this pandemic is the lack of national guidance in the United States,” she said. “Our public health agencies like the CDC, who really should be on the forefront of this and we should be hearing from every day, they’ve been mostly silent during this, which is very confusing (at) all levels, even health care workers. We need a unified response, a national response, in order to dig ourselves out of this.”

Khan said health officials know from lessons learned around the world what strategies work to control the virus. It starts with integrated leadership at the local, state and national level that is based on data and science. The second thing that’s needed to drop community transmission is solid testing, tracing and isolation. The third thing is to engage the public in masking, social distancing and hand-washing.

If Americans ramped up those public health measures for eight weeks, he said, the country could get the disease under control, with no lockdowns. But health officials need additional data, including how many people are isolated and how long it took to get them there, to measure that response.