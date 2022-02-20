Where COVID vaccine shots are available around Omaha

COVID-19 vaccine shots still are available at clinics around Omaha.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.

The shots are free.

People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.

The schedule for upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:

Sunday

Plaza de la Raza, 24th & N Streets, noon-2 p.m. (Pfizer)

Tuesday

UNO's Milo Bail Student Center, 6203 University Drive, noon-3 p.m. (Pfizer)

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)

Gateway Elementary School, 5610 S. 42nd St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Alice Buffett Middle School, 14101 Larimore Ave., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Wednesday

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Moderna, Pfizer)

Thursday

Simple Foundation, 3003 Q St., 3-6 p.m. (Pfizer)

Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (all vaccines)

Saturday

New Beginning Community Baptist Church, 2301 N. 45th St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)

Nelson Mandela Elementary School, 6316 N. 30th St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)