Where COVID vaccine shots are available around Omaha

COVID-19 vaccine shots still are available at clinics around Omaha.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.
Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.
People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.
The schedule for upcoming COVID vaccine clinics:
Plaza de la Raza, 24th & N Streets, noon-2 p.m. (Pfizer)
UNO's Milo Bail Student Center, 6203 University Drive, noon-3 p.m. (Pfizer)
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)
Gateway Elementary School, 5610 S. 42nd St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Alice Buffett Middle School, 14101 Larimore Ave., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Moderna, Pfizer)
Simple Foundation, 3003 Q St., 3-6 p.m. (Pfizer)
Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (all vaccines)
New Beginning Community Baptist Church, 2301 N. 45th St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)
Nelson Mandela Elementary School, 6316 N. 30th St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)
