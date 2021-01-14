Which medical conditions will put Nebraskans next in line for COVID vaccine?

In addition to adding people ages 65 and older to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine recipients, Nebraska state health officials also are working with health care systems to further define what high-risk medical conditions will be included.

Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, cautioned that the addition of those groups will add 400,000 or more people to the next vaccine group, a list it will take about four months to work through.

"Just know it will take time, so you need to be patient," Ling said Thursday during a weekly vaccination update via Facebook Live. "We are very happy to see so many people want to get vaccine, and we will get you served just as soon as we can."

The update comes after an announcement by outgoing U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar urging states to open vaccinations to more than essential workers and people who are 75 and older. The new recommendation calls for vaccinating people 65 and older and younger people with documented medical conditions.

Ling said Thursday that the state already had been working on plans to add that group. However, health officials still are about two weeks away from launching vaccinations for them.