White House adviser urges caution over holiday, says Nebraska doing OK on virus spread

Lancaster County has seen a definite spike.

Officials there said Friday that they had tallied 430 cases for the week, a new weekly high. The previous high was 360 cases for the week ending July 25.

Officials attributed the increase to the return of university students to area campuses.

The positive test rate in the county has also increased from 6.8% in the week of Aug. 22 to 13.4% so far this week.

But they said the new cases are because of social activities outside the school setting, rather than in it.

Douglas County recorded 679 cases during the seven-day period that ended Friday, with a positivity rate for the week so far of 9.6%. That appeared to be down slightly from the previous week, which had a total of 740 cases and a positivity rate of 10.7%. And weekly numbers were down from late July and early August, when the county was reporting more then 900 new cases a week.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said the county had gone through some “choppy waters” several weeks ago with the reopening of schools and universities. But she said she is “actually pretty pleased at what I see at this time.”

The county still has a ways to go before it can consider cases under control.