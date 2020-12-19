'Who would trust a dentist without teeth?' This one shares his struggle

After dental school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, he had to have most of his teeth removed. Over the years, grafts have been done to replace the bone and preparations made for permanent implants. For two years he wore removable retainers with fake teeth, and occasionally they would break.

"I worked in a dental clinic and would hide my own smile,'' Harbert said. "I didn’t want anyone to see me without teeth.’’

It's been hard to eat, too. Soft food works best. Anything else he must chop into tiny pieces and carefully chew.

To solve his dental issues, Harbert has assembled a team of four here in Omaha that includes a radiologist, an oral surgeon, a periodontist and a prosthodontist. They've made his smile look so natural right now with implant-supported dentures that no one notices anything is amiss.

An end is in sight, but it's probably a few more surgeries away.

"I still have a long way to go before everything is functional for me. I wake up in the morning thinking about it,'' he said. "It's really frustrating to me. It's treatment that occurred when I was a kid and I didn't know any better.''

The best thing he can do, he said, is make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.