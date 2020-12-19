'Who would trust a dentist without teeth?' This one shares his struggle

Pediatric dentist Pete Harbert has a secret.
Most of his teeth aren't his own.
The result of orthodontic work done when he was a child, it’s something he's been reluctant to tell most of the people in both his personal and professional life.
"Who would trust a dentist without any teeth?'' Harbert asks. "It's hard to understand how people would react to that.''
Harbert, 36, says he's ready to share his story. It's an important part of why he has recently opened his own clinic, Good Life Smiles, and how he treats his young patients.
Even his staff didn't know until now, although it's something he's been dealing with since he was 6 years old.
"It's been part of my life every single day,'' he said.
Harbert was born with a severe underbite. By the time he was 3, his dad was kidding him about his bulldog bite.
When he got older, he got braces, just like millions of other kids. His orthodontist thought he could fix the underbite without surgery. But instead, seven years of braces caused the roots of Harbert’s teeth to shorten significantly. The alveolar bone, which holds the teeth in the jaws, also narrowed to a sliver. His teeth could no longer find a secure anchor.
After dental school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, he had to have most of his teeth removed. Over the years, grafts have been done to replace the bone and preparations made for permanent implants. For two years he wore removable retainers with fake teeth, and occasionally they would break.
"I worked in a dental clinic and would hide my own smile,'' Harbert said. "I didn’t want anyone to see me without teeth.’’
It's been hard to eat, too. Soft food works best. Anything else he must chop into tiny pieces and carefully chew.
To solve his dental issues, Harbert has assembled a team of four here in Omaha that includes a radiologist, an oral surgeon, a periodontist and a prosthodontist. They've made his smile look so natural right now with implant-supported dentures that no one notices anything is amiss.
An end is in sight, but it's probably a few more surgeries away.
"I still have a long way to go before everything is functional for me. I wake up in the morning thinking about it,'' he said. "It's really frustrating to me. It's treatment that occurred when I was a kid and I didn't know any better.''
The best thing he can do, he said, is make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.
He keeps a careful watch on his patients and any care they might need. He’s making it fun, too, after working with an experiential branding company, SecretPenguin, to design a dental visit that’s enjoyable for his patients and the adults who come with them.
He wants them to have the same care he’d give to his own kids. Wife Sarah has put him in charge of teeth brushing for 3-year-old Ben and 1-year-old Graham.
They show no signs of having any issues, a relief to their father.
"It's been a burden in a lot of aspects of my life,'' he said. "I'm ready for the other side of things when everything is all done.''
