Wife of Bennington man who died of COVID found one last text he hadn't sent

“I’m trying to figure out how to carry on his legacy,” she said, “but those are big shoes to fill.”

Cook grew up in Atlantic, Iowa, graduated from Atlantic High School in 1981 and later moved to the Omaha area. He and Michelle met Aug. 19, 1988, and married Oct. 21, 1988.

The couple had four children: Tyler and Garrett Cook and Nicole Thapa, all of Omaha, and Michael Cook of Minneapolis. They also have three grandchildren.

Michelle Cook does not know how her husband contracted COVID-19 or why it hit him so hard. She said he had no underlying health conditions and took no medications.

He was home for nine days with the virus, with a high fever and other symptoms. On the ninth day, she took him to an emergency room. He was transferred to another hospital, where he was put on oxygen and then a ventilator. Because of visitor restrictions, she was not allowed to see him after he was transferred. She talked to him by phone and then by text. But she was pained by their separation.

“I felt so cheated I didn’t get to be with him,” she said. “That is probably the worst thing ever, and I know he felt it, too.”