Wigton Heritage Center to act as welcome center on UNMC campus

Wigton is known by many as the "unofficial historian" of the med center, Gold said.

The Olsons were University of Nebraska alums and were major contributors to UNMC for a variety of initiatives.

While the building serves as a front door to the campus, it also acts as a bridge connecting the educational space with the clinical spaces, said Emily McElroy, dean of the McGoogan Library.

The façade and columns of University Hospital date back to 1917, McElroy said. The façade previously was covered, with only the top part visible from a fifth-floor roof. The façade and columns were cleaned, repainted and restored.

The space in front of the façade features a large video screen that can be used when hosting lectures, press conferences and other events.

On three floors of the building, visitors can view exhibits featuring images, items from archives as well as books from the library's rare-book collection. Additional exhibits are slated to open in November.

Interactive displays are featured throughout the building. The displays showcase campus images, biographical information and oral histories from past UNMC leadership.