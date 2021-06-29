Wigton Heritage Center to act as welcome center on UNMC campus

Officials at the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Tuesday unveiled a new campus welcome center designed to memorialize the hospital's unique history.
The Wigton Heritage Center, a 13,000-square-foot facility, features gallery and digital exhibit space.
Inside, visitors will be greeted by University Hospital's original façade and iconic columns. The center also will showcase items from the Leon S. McGoogan Health Sciences Library.
The center is a tribute to the men and women who define the medical center — past and present, UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"Through the state-of-the-art exhibits, our visitors, as well as our faculty, staff, current and future students, will learn more about the medical center's rich history and some of the exceptional men and women who have made the med center what it is today," Gold said.
Funding for the $8 million project came from donations as well as a bill passed by the Nebraska Legislature to allow for infrastructure upgrades in the adjoining Wittson Hall.
Donations came from Robert S. Wigton and the Leland J. and Dorothy H. Olson Charitable Foundation, as well as other private gifts.
Wigton, a 1969 alum of the College of Medicine, is a retired professor of internal medicine and served in several administrative areas, including as associate dean for graduate medical education.
Wigton is known by many as the "unofficial historian" of the med center, Gold said.
The Olsons were University of Nebraska alums and were major contributors to UNMC for a variety of initiatives.
While the building serves as a front door to the campus, it also acts as a bridge connecting the educational space with the clinical spaces, said Emily McElroy, dean of the McGoogan Library.
The façade and columns of University Hospital date back to 1917, McElroy said. The façade previously was covered, with only the top part visible from a fifth-floor roof. The façade and columns were cleaned, repainted and restored.
The space in front of the façade features a large video screen that can be used when hosting lectures, press conferences and other events.
On three floors of the building, visitors can view exhibits featuring images, items from archives as well as books from the library's rare-book collection. Additional exhibits are slated to open in November.
Interactive displays are featured throughout the building. The displays showcase campus images, biographical information and oral histories from past UNMC leadership.
One exhibit displays what a dental office would look like in the 1880s. It's unusual to see dental equipment dating that far back, McElroy said.
The exhibits, which include some artifacts on loan from local museums, tell UNMC's history but also showcase history from the broader community.
"We really want to tell the story of UNMC and advancements that have taken place," McElroy said. "There's a lot we can do. Hopefully it inspires people to think about medical or health science careers."
The facility will be open to the public once pandemic restrictions are lifted on campus.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2