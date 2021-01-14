Will broader vaccination groups get vaccine into more arms faster or create unrealistic expectations?

But where some see a disconnect, he said, is that the 65-plus group initially came after a fairly large group of essential workers. Many of them are younger and not at higher risk of hospitalization or death.

Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said he leans toward vaccinating those 65 and older because of their higher risk.

At the same time, he understands the economic argument for prioritizing essential workers. He recently saw a note from a teacher who is angry that educators appear to be dropping down the list.

He also favors reducing the number of shots being reserved for second doses, banking on the fact that distribution will improve over time.

Rupp said there is a rationale for getting as many first doses injected as fast as possible. But there’s also an argument for making sure second doses are being delivered at the appropriate time.

Both available vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a two-dose series spaced 21 and 28 days apart.