Will broader vaccination groups get vaccine into more arms faster or create unrealistic expectations?

With the push on to get vaccine out and into Americans' arms, both federal and state officials announces last week that they would add people 65 and older and some younger people with high-risk medical conditions to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
In addition, both the outgoing and incoming presidential administrations have pledged to send out more second doses of the two-shot vaccines rather than hold most of them in reserve for a second round of injections.
Adding those groups will add tens of millions of Americans — including 400,000 or more Nebraskans — to the queue of people next in line for the vaccines, which also includes essential workers deemed necessary to keep society running.
That list, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' vaccination website, includes firefighters and teachers as well as people in the agriculture, transportation and manufacturing sectors. State health officials planned to update the priority list by the end of last week.
How the changes will play out is not yet clear, but certainly not everyone can be first. Initially, the group next in line after health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities was to include essential workers and people ages 75 and older. Nebraskans in that age bracket already have been swamping phone lines at local health departments seeking to sign up to take their turn at the shots.
But there are different schools of thought on the expansion. Some health experts favor expanding the rollout as a means of getting vaccine into as many arms as possible as quickly as possible. Others are concerned that it might not speed the process and could lead to frustration if people can't get the vaccine more quickly.
"It's a lot of competition," said Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department. "Get more vaccine and it solves the problem pretty quickly."
State health officials, in fact, cautioned last week that it will take about four months to work through the now-expanded list of people who are next in line for the inoculations.
But Angie Ling, incident commander with the state health department, said expanding the next group will not interfere with a smooth rollout of the vaccine. Both the state and local health departments have good plans in place to get people vaccinated.
"I think it give us a larger group to vaccinate, so it might take a little bit more time," she said. "But smooth rollout, I think it (the plan) can handle."
Ling said the state hopes the federal government will increase it's allocation of vaccines "so we can get those shots in arms even faster."
She acknowledged, however, that the expansion potentially could create some unrealistic expectations among those waiting for their shots.
"Just because you’re on a priority group doesn't mean you're going to get vaccinated tomorrow," she said, noting that health officials are about two weeks away from launching vaccinations for the next group.
Rooney, the Douglas County official, agreed that the change, coming after the effort's launch, isn't likely to disrupt operations. "Most of the plans have been made in pencil," he said. "We've been able to pivot pretty quickly."
The health department injected 1,000 doses during its first vaccination clinic last week. The county's first phase of vaccinations, which includes health care workers, is expected to continue through January.
"It's not sitting on shelves here," Rooney said. "We're getting it and we're getting it out."
Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, said last week that he wasn't sure expanding the next group would solve much.
The 75-plus group was placed in the second round to be vaccinated because data indicates their risk of being hospitalized if infected with COVID-19 is eighth times higher than that for adults 18 to 30. The older group's risk of death is 220 times higher than that of the younger group.
For those 65 to 74, the risk of hospitalization is five times higher than that of young adults and the risk of death is 90 times higher.
But where some see a disconnect, he said, is that the 65-plus group initially came after a fairly large group of essential workers. Many of them are younger and not at higher risk of hospitalization or death.
Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said he leans toward vaccinating those 65 and older because of their higher risk.
At the same time, he understands the economic argument for prioritizing essential workers. He recently saw a note from a teacher who is angry that educators appear to be dropping down the list.
He also favors reducing the number of shots being reserved for second doses, banking on the fact that distribution will improve over time.
Rupp said there is a rationale for getting as many first doses injected as fast as possible. But there’s also an argument for making sure second doses are being delivered at the appropriate time.
Both available vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a two-dose series spaced 21 and 28 days apart.
The World Health Organization, however, has said the two doses can be spaced as far as six weeks apart, he said, and the United Kingdom has stretched it to as much as 12 weeks. The FDA, on the other hand, has advised sticking with the three- to four-week spacing, based on the data at hand.
“There’s sort of a no-data zone, and it’s hard to know which is the best way to proceed,” Rupp said.
Rauner said it is important for health officials to communicate openly and transparently about such decisions. Most people will be reasonable if they understand why those choices are being made.
"They want to know someone didn't put their thumb on the scale and get their buddy vaccinated first," he said.
