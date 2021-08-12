Winding road leads Alaska Native to direct Native American health project at UNMC

“I feel humbled to have this role,” said Wescott, “because providing a voice within the university system for Native Americans is such a privilege. And I’m excited to bridge those two worlds so we can reduce the disease burden and perhaps bring healing to Nebraska, the United States and perhaps the world for indigenous people.”

Wescott’s journey from Alaska to Nebraska began with what she described as a “nomadic” childhood. Her mother left Alaska for educational opportunities, first at Harvard University and then at Stanford University. Elizabeth Parent was one of the first Alaska Natives to earn a Ph.D. She became a professor of Native American studies at San Francisco State University.

Wescott spent summers at home in Alaska and graduated from high school in Fairbanks. She earned a degree in government from Dartmouth and then worked for a time for former Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., and the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. She returned to Alaska, worked for a while, then got a master’s degree in public health from the University of California. She went back to Alaska and worked again, but then decided to get a medical degree. At age 35, she was the oldest student in her class at Harvard Medical School.

“I joked that I really should have gotten around to medical school earlier, because being an intern in your 40s is rough,” Wescott said.