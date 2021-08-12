Winding road leads Alaska Native to direct Native American health project at UNMC

Dr. Siobhan Wescott has followed a winding road from the 400-square-foot cabin outside Fairbanks, Alaska, where she grew up to her new job as a professor of American Indian health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Earlier this summer, Wescott, an Alaskan Athabascan, was named the inaugural holder of the Dr. Susan and Susette (Inshata Theumba) La Flesche Professorship in Public Health.
It’s named for Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte and Susette La Flesche Tibbles, sisters from the Omaha Tribe who advocated for Native Americans and for public health around the turn of the 20th century.
Picotte became the first Native American to earn a medical degree in 1889. She returned to northeast Nebraska to care for her people and others, eventually building a hospital in Walthill.
Susette La Flesche, also known as Bright Eyes, was a writer and lecturer and acted as interpreter for Ponca Chief Standing Bear in the landmark civil rights case that ultimately recognized Native Americans’ rights as persons and citizens under the U.S. Constitution.
At UNMC, Wescott also will lead the new NE-HEALING project. NE-HEALING stands for Nebraska — Health, Education, Advocacy and Leadership across Indigenous and Native Generations. The aim of the project, she said, is to bring together efforts to assist Native Americans at UNMC in order to coordinate ongoing and new programs to the best effect.
“I feel humbled to have this role,” said Wescott, “because providing a voice within the university system for Native Americans is such a privilege. And I’m excited to bridge those two worlds so we can reduce the disease burden and perhaps bring healing to Nebraska, the United States and perhaps the world for indigenous people.”
Wescott’s journey from Alaska to Nebraska began with what she described as a “nomadic” childhood. Her mother left Alaska for educational opportunities, first at Harvard University and then at Stanford University. Elizabeth Parent was one of the first Alaska Natives to earn a Ph.D. She became a professor of Native American studies at San Francisco State University.
Wescott spent summers at home in Alaska and graduated from high school in Fairbanks. She earned a degree in government from Dartmouth and then worked for a time for former Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., and the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. She returned to Alaska, worked for a while, then got a master’s degree in public health from the University of California. She went back to Alaska and worked again, but then decided to get a medical degree. At age 35, she was the oldest student in her class at Harvard Medical School.
“I joked that I really should have gotten around to medical school earlier, because being an intern in your 40s is rough,” Wescott said.
She trained in pediatrics for a year in Albuquerque, then took a position at Sanford Research, a biomedical research institute in Sioux Falls. She was recruited to help start indigenous public health degree programs in North Dakota and eventually served as co-director of the Indians into Medicine program at the University of North Dakota. The program has graduated 250 Native American physicians over its 48 years.
Wescott also has taken on leadership roles within the American Medical Association, serving in its minority affairs section and as part of a task force that created the organization’s Center for Health Equity. The center in early 2021 released a strategic plan that lays out concrete steps to address health equity while also acknowledging some historic wrongs.
The organization, she said, did not allow African Americans to become members until the 1970s. That affected their job prospects, as many hospitals require membership for staff physicians.
“The AMA has come a long way since then,” Wescott said, “and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
The organization, she said, has been receptive to her and willing to listen to what she thinks is needed to improve the lives and health of Native Americans.
While the scope of the NE-HEALING project hasn’t yet been defined, Wescott said one of the first things she would like to do is to help area tribes memorialize those they have lost to the coronavirus pandemic, a tribute that also may include other Nebraskans. One idea would be to create a quilt or some other form of art to remember those who have died.
She and others also are discussing coordinating with efforts to revive the hospital Picotte built in Walthill. Plans call for restoring the hospital to provide medical, behavioral health and other services to the local community and to include a historical exhibit about the woman affectionately known as Dr. Susan.
Wescott said holding a professorship named for Picotte and her sister is a testament to her vision and her groundbreaking roles, which were in many ways far ahead of her time.
“Everything she and her family fought for are still relevant issues today,” Wescott said. “Infectious diseases, alcoholism, lack of opportunities, those are all still relevant issues.”
Wescott also thinks of the professorship as connected by strong women who, like herself, grew up on dirt roads. In addition to the La Flesche sisters, that includes Dr. Carol Swarts, who created the professorship.
Swarts grew up near Hemingford, Nebraska, and earned her medical degree from UNMC in 1959, where she was one of three women in her class. A radiation oncologist, Swarts continues to fill in for other physicians on a temporary basis.
Swarts recently served in Wescott’s hometown of Fairbanks.
“I am in awe of her,” Wescott said. “... She continues to serve people who need her most.”
Swarts said she created the professorship as a tribute to the La Flesche sisters’ lives of service, healing and advocacy for Native people.
“It’s obvious that one of the neglected areas of public health in the state is among our American Indian population,” Swarts said in a statement. “And to get someone of Dr. Wescott’s caliber who understand the challenges of those communities, will hopefully greatly impact the health of the tribes.”
