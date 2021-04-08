With COVID variants on the rise in Nebraska, Creighton and CHI to begin expanded testing

The coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom is becoming more common in Nebraska, and public health officials said Wednesday they’re concerned it could soon become the state’s leading source of new infections.
“If it’s not the dominant strain yet, it likely will be in a short period of time,” said Dr. Maureen Tierney, assistant dean for clinical research and public health at Creighton University’s School of Medicine.
That’s already the case nationally. Officials at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that the variant, also known as B.1.1.7, has become the most common source of new infections in the United States.
The rise of the variant is a concern because studies suggest it is more contagious than the original strain and that it may cause more severe illness. In the United Kingdom, people who have contracted the strain have tended to be younger.
While vaccines are successful in dealing with it, experts worry that the variant is hitting at a time when most of the population has not yet been vaccinated. And they are concerned that the virus could continue to mutate as it spreads.
In the U.S., the variant has been found most often in Michigan, Florida, Colorado, California, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, said federal health officials are following increasing cases associated with youth sports and childcare centers and that hospitals are seeing more patients who are younger adults.
To aid in identifying variants, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has contracted with Creighton and clinical partner CHI Health. Creighton researchers will use genetic sequencing to determine whether COVID-19-positive test samples collected at CHI’s hospitals and clinics were caused by variants of the virus.
Current testing systems such as TestNebraska can detect positive cases even when they are caused by variants. But it takes additional testing to determine whether a particular infection is caused by a variant and, if so, which one.
Tierney said the majority of the samples in the last run at Creighton, which covers roughly the last week, were identified as the B.1.1.7 variant.
The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory has been doing advanced testing of targeted samples. It found that at least three quarters of positive samples sequenced recently were B.1.1.7, said Peter Iwen, the lab’s director.
Tierney noted that Creighton and CHI are testing all positive samples at CHI facilities, which “gives a better idea of what’s really out there.”
Once identified, local health departments can prioritize variant-caused cases for contact tracing.
In recent months, genetic sequencing in Nebraska has identified 237 cases involving variants. Of those, 187 were B.1.1.7.
Meanwhile, new cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Nebraska have ticked up within the past week. According to the state’s data dashboard, hospitalizations have climbed from 102 to 151 in the last eight days.
While it’s not clear who is filling those additional beds, local doctors say their COVID-19 patients are skewing somewhat younger than during last fall’s surge.
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an associate professor at Creighton and chief of infectious diseases at Creighton and CHI Health, said she is seeing more patients under 60 with COVID-19 than she saw before.
Dr. Jessica Jones, an infectious diseases physician with Methodist Health System, said she has observed a shift to a younger patient population, with many in their 40s and 50s. While data isn’t available to explain it, she said she thinks the shift represents younger patients who aren’t yet vaccinated.
The good news, Tierney said, is the vaccines available in the U.S. all are very effective against the variants in the state.
Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said the state focused first on vaccinating the most vulnerable — specifically, its older residents. With more vaccine available, officials now are working to get more people vaccinated, including those more likely to spread the virus.
The state on Monday opened vaccination to residents 16 and older, with the caveat that health districts can set their own course as they have vaccine and appointments available. Locally, the Douglas County and Sarpy/Cass health departments opened appointments to 16 and older Monday.
Anthone and others pleaded with Nebraskans to sign up and get vaccinated at their earliest opportunity. Vivekanandan also stressed the need for residents to continue to mask in public and maintain distance until more people are vaccinated and spread can be stemmed.
“This is what’s going to stop the spread of those variants,” Anthone said. “Right now, we have these successful vaccines that we didn’t have back in November. It’s our new weapon against this. It’s what gives us hope for the future.
“So please, even though you’re young and you think that you might (not) be vulnerable to being hospitalized or dying, it’s still important to get vaccinated for that purpose, to keep the spread under control.”
Tierney said controlling spread through vaccination also reduces the chances of variant transmitting and possibly allowing worse ones to emerge.
“The longer we let it circulate in larger numbers,” she said of the virus, “the larger chance of a more worrisome variant happening.”
This report contains material from the Associated Press.
