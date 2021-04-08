With COVID variants on the rise in Nebraska, Creighton and CHI to begin expanded testing

The coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom is becoming more common in Nebraska, and public health officials said Wednesday they’re concerned it could soon become the state’s leading source of new infections.

“If it’s not the dominant strain yet, it likely will be in a short period of time,” said Dr. Maureen Tierney, assistant dean for clinical research and public health at Creighton University’s School of Medicine.

That’s already the case nationally. Officials at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that the variant, also known as B.1.1.7, has become the most common source of new infections in the United States.

The rise of the variant is a concern because studies suggest it is more contagious than the original strain and that it may cause more severe illness. In the United Kingdom, people who have contracted the strain have tended to be younger.

While vaccines are successful in dealing with it, experts worry that the variant is hitting at a time when most of the population has not yet been vaccinated. And they are concerned that the virus could continue to mutate as it spreads.