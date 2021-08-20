With more COVID patients, Nebraska Medicine and Methodist Health to reduce elective surgeries

With COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, Nebraska Medicine and Methodist Health System officials announced Friday that they will pause some surgeries and reduce some elective surgeries over the next two weeks.
The move follows a similar announcement from Lincoln's Bryan Health, which said Thursday that it would postpone certain elective surgeries. Bryan officials attributed their decision to high patient numbers and difficulty finding adequate staff.
Nebraska Medicine and Methodist officials said rising cases of COVID-19 in the community, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, are causing an increase in patients with the coronavirus in their hospitals. Patients with COVID-19 require additional resources, and many require longer stays.
Nebraska Medicine officials noted that the increase comes at a time when its non-coronavirus patient counts are already high and Nebraska faces a nursing shortage.
The reduction is less drastic than the step Omaha and Lincoln health systems took early in November to pare back elective procedures in the face of even higher COVID-19 patient counts.
About two weeks later, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a series of stepped restrictions on activities tied to the percentage of COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals. At that time, 20% of beds were filled by COVID-19 patients, for a total of 905. At that threshold, hospitals were directed to postpone all surgeries that could be delayed for four to 12 weeks.
On Wednesday, 286 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the latest data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An average of 263 patients were hospitalized over the seven-day period ending Wednesday, up from 193 during the preceding seven-day period.
Because of the increase, Methodist will pause some elective surgeries at Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women's Hospital starting Monday.
Surgeries and procedures requiring an overnight stay that can be delayed for 30 days will be evaluated before scheduling. Surgeries that cannot be delayed 30 days will continue, as will outpatient procedures.
Nebraska Medicine will reduce the number of surgeries at the Nebraska Medical Center that require hospital admission effective Aug. 30. No changes will be made to surgery scheduling at the Bellevue Medical Center or at any of the health system's procedural or outpatient surgical centers. Officials said they expect the plan to be in place through September and October.
CHI Health officials said Friday that they had no formal plans to limit or scale back elective surgeries. The health system had 110 COVID-19 patients in its 14 hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
But all three health systems noted that the situation is fluid and subject to change.
The Greek alphabet of COVID-19 virus mutations
Alpha
First identified in the United Kingdom, and later found in the U.S. in December 2020, alpha is considered a variant of concern by the CDC, which noted it might have increased severity based on hospitalization and fatality rates.
Beta
First identified in South Africa, this was detected in the U.S. at the end of January 2021. This is also considered a variant of concern by the CDC.
Delta
First noted in India before being detected in the U.S. in March 2021, the CDC notes this variant of concern’s increased transmissibility. Researchers are watching the delta variant carefully as it continues to spread.
Dr. Emily Landon, chief health care epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, said recently that the delta variant is “even more contagious than the alpha variant.”
Delta plus
What’s been referred to as “delta plus” is getting buzz. This has been reportedly detected in South Korea, India and the United States, and some believe it may be more transmissible than the original delta variant. Experts are watching and waiting, but some note it hasn’t yet gained momentum here. Also known as AY.1, it is included under the World Health Organization’s list of variants of concern.
Gamma
Brazil was the first place this was detected, and it’s also been recorded in Japan. The CDC considers gamma a variant of concern; it was first detected in the U.S. in January 2021.
Epsilon
Although the Epsilon variant is included on the Illinois health department’s website, a spokeswoman said it would be soon taken off the “variants of concern” list as it is not considered one by the CDC. The CDC lists the Epsilon variant, which includes multiple mutations, as a variant of interest.
Eta
The World Health Organization and CDC defines this as a variant of interest and noted it has been documented in multiple countries.
Iota
The WHO and CDC consider this a variant of interest. It was documented earliest in the U.S.; according to the CDC, the first detection was in New York.
Kappa
This is also a variant of interest according to the WHO and CDC, with its earliest documentation in India in October 2020.
Lambda
Initially spreading in Peru in December 2020, the lambda variant has so far been found in states including Texas and South Carolina. It is considered a variant of interest by the World Health Organization.
