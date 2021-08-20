With more COVID patients, Nebraska Medicine and Methodist Health to reduce elective surgeries

About two weeks later, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a series of stepped restrictions on activities tied to the percentage of COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals. At that time, 20% of beds were filled by COVID-19 patients, for a total of 905. At that threshold, hospitals were directed to postpone all surgeries that could be delayed for four to 12 weeks.

On Wednesday, 286 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the latest data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An average of 263 patients were hospitalized over the seven-day period ending Wednesday, up from 193 during the preceding seven-day period.

Because of the increase, Methodist will pause some elective surgeries at Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women's Hospital starting Monday.

Surgeries and procedures requiring an overnight stay that can be delayed for 30 days will be evaluated before scheduling. Surgeries that cannot be delayed 30 days will continue, as will outpatient procedures.