With more COVID patients, Nebraska Medicine and Methodist Health to reduce elective surgeries
Data from the CDC is available only through Aug. 10, but those numbers show that COVID cases continue to increase in Nebraska, though not near as fast as in Southern states.

With COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, Nebraska Medicine and Methodist Health System officials announced Friday that they will pause some surgeries and reduce some elective surgeries over the next two weeks.

The move follows a similar announcement from Lincoln's Bryan Health, which said Thursday that it would postpone certain elective surgeries. Bryan officials attributed their decision to high patient numbers and difficulty finding adequate staff.

Nebraska Medicine and Methodist officials said rising cases of COVID-19 in the community, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, are causing an increase in patients with the coronavirus in their hospitals. Patients with COVID-19 require additional resources, and many require longer stays.

Nebraska Medicine officials noted that the increase comes at a time when its non-coronavirus patient counts are already high and Nebraska faces a nursing shortage.

The reduction is less drastic than the step Omaha and Lincoln health systems took early in November to pare back elective procedures in the face of even higher COVID-19 patient counts.

About two weeks later, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a series of stepped restrictions on activities tied to the percentage of COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals. At that time, 20% of beds were filled by COVID-19 patients, for a total of 905. At that threshold, hospitals were directed to postpone all surgeries that could be delayed for four to 12 weeks.

On Wednesday, 286 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the latest data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An average of 263 patients were hospitalized over the seven-day period ending Wednesday, up from 193 during the preceding seven-day period.

Because of the increase, Methodist will pause some elective surgeries at Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women's Hospital starting Monday. 

Surgeries and procedures requiring an overnight stay that can be delayed for 30 days will be evaluated before scheduling. Surgeries that cannot be delayed 30 days will continue, as will outpatient procedures.

Nebraska Medicine will reduce the number of surgeries at the Nebraska Medical Center that require hospital admission effective Aug. 30. No changes will be made to surgery scheduling at the Bellevue Medical Center or at any of the health system's procedural or outpatient surgical centers. Officials said they expect the plan to be in place through September and October.

CHI Health officials said Friday that they had no formal plans to limit or scale back elective surgeries. The health system had 110 COVID-19 patients in its 14 hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

But all three health systems noted that the situation is fluid and subject to change.

