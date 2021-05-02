With more than 80 years of combined experience, two Omaha physicians retire

“He was interested in what he was doing. He was happy,” Shiffermiller said.

Early on in their practice, both physicians were certified in alcohol and chemical dependency treatments. They visited patients at treatment centers as well as in hospitals. Shiffermiller said he still was making house calls and visiting nursing homes when he first started practicing.

While he learned a lot about patients by visiting them at home, he said, doctor’s offices and hospitals are better equipped to treat patients.

Much has changed in the medical field over the years. For one thing, Shiffermiller said, most physicians used to be independent practitioners. Very few were employed by hospital systems.

Bailey said the biggest changes he has noticed are in technology. Medical procedures and the depth of knowledge regarding illnesses and diseases have changed.

Both doctors acknowledged how much easier accessing patient information is with electronic records. Pulling and maintaining physical charts was time-consuming.

With time, both doctors said they found a solid balance between family and work. Part of finding that balance has to do with having an understanding partner who is willing to step up, Bailey said.